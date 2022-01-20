Ogden tournament presents challenge for Chieftains

OGDEN, IA- To be the best the best, you have to beat the best. That’s exactly what the Yutan girls wrestling team did when they traveled to the ultra-competitive wrestling state of Iowa for the Ogden Girls Tournament on Jan. 8.

The Chieftains two wrestlers Aubrie and Alexis Pherson fared well by getting first and second place at 114 pounds and 120.

At 114 pounds, Aubrie Pehrson won her first match in a 1:48 with a pin over Ava Gannon of Dallas Center-Grimes. She then earned a 9-0 major decision over Gable Hemann of Osage and a 6-0 decision against Maya Humlicek of Lewis Central in the title bout.

Alexis Pehrson dropped her first match at 120 pounds to Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo by pin in 2:40. She then rebounded and pinned Stella Cupples of Newton and Brynn Miller of Pleasantville in 2:04 and 2:58.

On Monday, Jan. 17 Yutan traveled and competed at the Battle Creek Girls Invite.