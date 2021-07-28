 Skip to main content
Officers find gun after shots fired at winery
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after she fired a handgun, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. 

Cynthia Koester, 58, is leasing to own the winery at 3110 W. Branched Oak Road, he said, and hired a 43-year-old male employee to help manage the business. Both live on the property, which Wagner said the department has been called to multiple times this week to manage a dispute between the two. 

cynthia koester

Cynthia Koester

Last Thursday, July 22, at about 5 p.m., Koester texted the victim “playtime’s over” before he heard a single gunshot, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they confiscated a 38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver with one spent round and five live rounds inside.

