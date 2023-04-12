WAVERLY – The bats came alive for the Waverly baseball team when they went on the road and knocked off Bennington 12-1 on April 7. With the win, the Vikings ended a four-game losing skid.

Playing a huge part in the victory was a solid top of the first for Waverly where they scored seven runs.

The inning started with the Badgers pitcher hitting Hunter Thoms and Garrett Rine with pitches and walking Drew Koch. Two batters later, Jarrett Ballinger singled to second base, driving in Thoms and making it a 2-0 game.

Four more runs came in on a double to right field from Nate Leininger and singles by Landon Oelke and Brennan Miller. Driving in the seventh run of the first was Rine on a single to right field.

Later on in the fourth, Bennington gave up four run thanks to a single by Koch to center and three straight errors committed by the Badgers in the field.

After giving up one run in the first inning, Bruin Sampson held Bennington scoreless the rest of the game as Waverly went on to win by 11 in five innings. The sophomore pitched five innings, gave up one earned run and had five strikeouts.

Coming up with at least one hit and two RBIs were Leininger and Oelke. Rine, Ballinger and Miller each had one run batted in.

The next day, the Vikings got another spectacular pitching performance from James Van Cleave. He was able to deal seven innings of shutout baseball with 10 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Ralston.

Offensively, Waverly scored two runs in the first and then added one run in the second, third and fifth innings.

Ethan Von Busch was the top slugger for the Vikings in the game with one hit and two RBIs. Ballinger, Rine and Miller knocked in one run apiece.

Waverly started the week off with another home game, this time against Class A Columbus on April 4. It was an ending that has become all too familiar for the Vikings as they blew a 4-1 lead and lost to the Discoverers 5-4.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Waverly put up two runs. With two runners on and two outs, Zach Schawang drove in Oelke and Ballinger with a single to right field.

With a 2-1 edge, the Vikings added onto it in the fifth.

The inning started great with Thoms singling to center and Von Busch doubling to right field. Another single, this time by Koch got both runners home and gave Waverly a 4-1 advantage.

Just when it looked like the Vikings were in the clear, the bats for Columbus came alive in the sixth with four runs. The offensive production was thanks to three singles and two doubles laid down by the Discoverers.

Waverly had chances to tie and/or take the lead in both the bottom of the sixth with two baserunners and in the seventh with the bases loaded, but couldn’t capitalize.

Finishing with multiple hits for the Vikings with two runs batted in were Koch and Schawang. Miller started the game on the mound and went 5.1 innings with 12 strikeouts. Owen Schieffer pitched 1.2 innings with three batters rung up on strikes.

Waverly welcomed Nebraska City, which was coming in hot off a win over Omaha Skutt, for a home game on April 6.The Pioneers showed the huge upside they have as they went on to defeat the Vikings 8-2.

In the top of the first Waverly got a double from Von Busch with one out. He came around to score by stealing home on a passed ball.

The second run for the Vikings was scored on an error made at second base with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the fourth.

Starting the game on the mound for Waverly was Peterson, who went 2.1 innings, gave up four earned runs and had one strikeout. In relief, Logan Chloupek went 1.2 innings and had one strikeout and Schwang pitched two innings with two batters struck out.

This week the Vikings will be taking part in the Eastern Midlands Conference Baseball Tournament. Their first game was at Hickman against Class B No. 2 Norris on April 10.