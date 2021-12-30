Offensive issues lead to loss for Raiders against Eagles

Mead- To kick off the Runza Holiday Tournament, the Class D-1 No. 6 Mead girls basketball team had to move up two classes and play 6-2 and Class C-1 Milford on Dec. 20 at home. The Raiders defense gave them a shot to win the game against the Eagles, but their offensive issues led to a 32-22 defeat.
“Our shooting issue finally caught up to us,” Mead head coach Lyle Havelka said. “You cannot shoot 18% and expect to win a game. I was extremely happy with our effort on the defensive end of the court. We knew Milford was a threat from the outside, but we did a good job of contesting their shots. Lilly Watson came off the bench and gave us a great spark to help keep us in the game.”
Trailing 9-2 in the first quarter, Mead was able to get a great pass from Brianna Lemke inside for a layup. That lead for Milford was cut down to three points when Quinn fed Lemke inside for a layup the next time down the court.
Lilly Watson was able to connect on a three that had the Raiders within two points at 11-9 after one-quarter of action.
After a five-point run by the Eagles to start the second, Emily Hebenstreit made a three in the corner that cut Milford’s deficit down to four at 16-12.
Heading into halftime, Milford had built their lead back up to two possessions at 18-13.
In the third quarter, the Raiders really struggled to score the ball with two points. The eight points produced by the Eagles gave them a double-digit lead at 26-15.
Mead was able to respond with another solid defensive effort during the fourth and only gave up six points to Milford. Unfortunately, the Raiders were only able to outscore the Eagles by one point with seven in the final frame.
Leading the team with seven points and adding two steals was Quinn. Lemke had four points and continues to be amazing on the glass with ten rebounds. This was her fifth straight game with ten or more rebounds.
Finishing with five points on the night was Watson, Hebenstreit had four, and Emily Oldenburg and Janie Munter recorded one point.
With the loss, Mead moved on to play Cross County at Milford on Dec. 27. The Cougars lost to Superior 51-35 in their first-round game of the Runza Holiday Tournament.