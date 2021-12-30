Offensive issues lead to loss for Raiders against Eagles

Mead- To kick off the Runza Holiday Tournament, the Class D-1 No. 6 Mead girls basketball team had to move up two classes and play 6-2 and Class C-1 Milford on Dec. 20 at home. The Raiders defense gave them a shot to win the game against the Eagles, but their offensive issues led to a 32-22 defeat.

“Our shooting issue finally caught up to us,” Mead head coach Lyle Havelka said. “You cannot shoot 18% and expect to win a game. I was extremely happy with our effort on the defensive end of the court. We knew Milford was a threat from the outside, but we did a good job of contesting their shots. Lilly Watson came off the bench and gave us a great spark to help keep us in the game.”

Trailing 9-2 in the first quarter, Mead was able to get a great pass from Brianna Lemke inside for a layup. That lead for Milford was cut down to three points when Quinn fed Lemke inside for a layup the next time down the court.

Lilly Watson was able to connect on a three that had the Raiders within two points at 11-9 after one-quarter of action.

After a five-point run by the Eagles to start the second, Emily Hebenstreit made a three in the corner that cut Milford’s deficit down to four at 16-12.