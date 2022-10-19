Offensive fireworks propel Patriots back to top of Class C

HASTINGS- With everything on the line, the Yutan-Mead Softball team was at their best against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C State Championship game on Oct. 14. Powered by six home runs in the third inning, the Patriots defeated the Hawkettes 13-1 in a deciding game two and captured the school’s first state title since 2008.

“We work on that stuff,” Yutan-Mead Head Coach Ryan Glatter said. “We do pop-ups for pushups type of thing in practice, so the coaches have seen it before. I did feel like our team had more confidence and I felt that a double figure number was coming if we could stay on time and swing on time. But the six home runs, I have never seen that before.”

With the score tied at 1-1 in the top of the third, Laycee Josoff kicked things off for Yutan-Mead with a solo homer to left field. Making it back-to-back long balls was Ella Watts when she went deep to center increasing the Patriots lead out to 3-1.

For the second time in the inning, Yutan-Mead hit home runs in consecutive at-bats. Maycee Hays had the first one which was a two-run shot to center and Sophia Brennan clobbered a solo home run to center.

Josoff had a fairy tale ending to her high school career when she hit a grand slam for her second homer to make it 10-1. After taking a ball and fouling off two pitches, she hammered the softball over the fence in center.

“It was honestly surreal,” Josoff said. “We hadn’t been hitting good the whole tournament and for everybody to come together for six home runs in all felt amazing in the final game of my high school career.”

Hitting that sixth home run of the inning was Hays. It was a three-run shot to center and her second of a wild third.

With a huge lead to work with, Shaylynn Campbell had no problems securing the victory for the Patriots by getting St. Cecilia to hit into a fielder’s choice and then she induced two pop-outs.

This was a hard-fought title for Yutan-Mead who had to knock off a team not once, but twice only 24 hours after they had gotten beat by them. Their performance on Friday showed the grit and determination that this group had all season.

“We were ready to come back and win,” Josoff said. “We knew we could get them and we wanted to come back and get this title. It felt so much better to get back at it and not fall short of our season goal, but to finally get the final hurrah.”

Getting multiple hits and five RBIs were Josoff and Hays. Brennan and Watts had two hits and one run driven in.

Capping off a spectacular season and career was Shaylynn Campbell who pitched three innings and gave up no earned runs.

In the first game of the Championship Series, the Hawkettes came in with the advantage after defeating the Patriots 6-5 on Oct. 13. This didn’t faze Yutan-Mead, who ended up pulling out a 9-5 victory.

After being held scoreless in the first two innings, the Patriots finally got on the board in the third with one. The run was driven in by Ella Watts who hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Jordyn Campbell.

During the next inning, the Patriots were able to tie the game at three after Alyssa Husing hit a two-run homer to left field.

Yutan-Mead was able to put the game out of reach in the fifth trailing 4-3. They struck for five runs to give themselves an 8-4 advantage.

Watts knocked in her second run of the game with a single to left field and then got home herself on a wild pitch. With two runners still on base, Brennan unloaded them with a three-run homer to left field.

To start the sixth, both Alexis Polak and Jordyn Campbell singled to center and right field. Another single, this time by Josoff scored Polak.

Powering the Patriots with one hit and three RBIs was Brennan. Husing had one hit and two runs batted in and both Watts and Josoff ended up with two hits and one RBI.

Over seven innings, Shaylynn Campbell gave up five earned runs and piled up six strikeouts.

This year, Yutan-Mead finishes with a 34-2 record with only one loss coming in Class C. The seniors for this spectacular group included Shaylynn Campbell, Josoff, Watts, Taylor Novak, Polak, Brennan, Husing, Kaiti Hansen and Kylie King-Ennis.