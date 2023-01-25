Offensive fireworks power Cavs over Bison

OMAHA – A strong offensive showing helped the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team knock off Omaha Buena Vista on the road 85-37 on Jan. 17. The Cavaliers shot a terrific 55% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

Out of the gate, Neumann was clicking on offense with a fast break layup from Kanon Cada and three from Jacob Rezac that stretched the Cavaliers’ lead out to seven points. The final points of the quarter came on a three from Trevor Sladky in the corner that made it 19-7.

Three-pointers continued to help Neumann heading into the second quarter. The Cavaliers got a pair of triples from Luke Meis and Stuhr also knock down a trey to extend Neumann’s advantage out to 50-19.

With a sizeable lead, the Cavaliers kept their foot on the pedal and didn’t have a letdown in the second half. Neumann finished with 20 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth on their way to picking up a 48-point victory.

On the glass, the Cavaliers pulled 43 rebounds compared to 17 for the Bison. They were also able to dish out 16 assists, stole three balls and blocked three shots.

Stuhr was the leading scorer for Neumann with 14 points, Meis had 12 and Cada ended up with 11. Putting up 10 points were Turner Ahrens and Aaron Spicka, Jack Johnson had nine, Sladky scored six and Andrew Vech finished with five.

The Cavaliers found themselves on the other side of the scoreboard when they lost to Lincoln Lutheran at home 48-39 on Jan. 20.

Early on it was the Warriors who jumped out to a 13-9 lead. Neumann fought back with 10 points in the second quarter, but still trailed 22-19 at the break.

Lutheran was able to increase their advantage to nine points in the second half by going on a 9-6 scoring run in the third and then a 17-14 surge in the fourth.

In the rebounding department, the Cavaliers had 23 boards. Neumann also came up with nine assists, six steals and shot 31% from the field.

Meis was the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 14 points. Just missing out on reaching doubles figures was Cada with nine points.

This week Neumann has been competing in the Centennial Conference Tournament. They played at Boys Town in the opening round on Jan. 23.