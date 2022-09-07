Offensive explosion propels Cavaliers to victory over Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN- The Class C2 No. 9 Bishop Neumann football team had an offensive hay day when they took on Lincoln Lutheran on the road on Sept. 2. The Cavaliers compiled 359 yards on the ground and 412 yards of total offense in a 42-21 win over the Warriors.

“I thought we played pretty well overall but as always, we have a lot to improve on and get better at,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Jordan Roberts said. “We have a long ways to go and it’s a long season. I think our intensity and energy is getting to where it needs to be which is encouraging. We have a lot of good things to build off right now but have to keep improving and moving forward.”

Out of the gate, Connor Schutt got the passing going with a 42 yard touchdown completion to Kanon Cada. The extra point by John Lilly made it 7-0 in favor of Neumann.

Backed up deep in Lincoln Lutheran territory, sophomore Conor Booth found a hole and ran 87 yards for a score to give the Cavaliers a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.

The Warriors grabbed some momentum with a touchdown drive to start the second.

Neumann responded with a score of their own on a 51 yard run from Booth for his second rushing touchdown of the contest. Lilly converted his third extra point of the game to give the Cavaliers a 21-7 halftime edge.

The game was put on ice by Neumann in the third quarter with three more touchdowns.

After throwing a touchdown in the first half, Schutt got free for a 65 yard run for a score to start the second half. The extra point was up and good by Lilly increasing the Cavaliers lead to 28-7.

With over 100 rushing yards and two scores in the first half, Booth wasn’t done yet in the second half. He galloped 34 yards to the end zone and pushed Neumann’s advantage out to 35-7.

Closing the scoring out for the Cavaliers was Calvin Sassaman who got free for a 33 yard run for a score. Lilly’s extra point increased Neumann’s lead out to 42-7 going to the fourth.

Lutheran closed the game out with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the final quarter, but it turned out to be too little too late.

Completing three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown was Schutt. He also ran for 86 yards and one score.

On just seven carries, Booth picked up 187 yards and scored three touchdowns. That gave him an average of 26.7 yards per carry against the Warriors.

The senior Sassaman also had a good game on the ground with 77 rushing yards and one score. Catching one pass for 42 yards and a touchdown was Cada.

Leading the charge for the Cavaliers defense was Nolan VanSlyke with 14 tackles. Both Trenton Barry and Luke Meis had five tackles, while Lilly, Sassaman, Jarred Cernik, Eli Johnston, Trent Moudry, and Thomas Vrana had four tackles.

Neumann carries a 2-0 record into their first home game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 against Grand Island Central Catholic. The Crusaders are currently 0-2 on the year and are coming off a 20-14 loss at North Bend Central.