Offensive and defensive struggles doom Warriors in opening games

WAHOO- The Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team found themselves up against stiff competition to begin the 2022 campaign. As a result, the Warriors record sits at 0-3 after losing to Mount Michael Benedictine in the season opener 12-9 on March 18, Class B No. 1 Norris 5-1, and Class B No. 2 Beatrice 17-6 in a doubleheader on March 19.

In the season opener against Mount Michael, it was a high scoring affair that the Knights were able to win with three runs in the top of the seventh.

After a scoreless first inning of action, W/BN/LL was able to get on the board with a run in the bottom of the second. The inning started with Brennan Tarzian singling too short and then he came around to score when Easton Cooper singled to left field.

The Knights put up a four spot in the top of the third, only for the Warriors to get a run back in the bottom half of the inning.

Carson Oelman was able to single on a ground ball in the infield and then Alex Ohnoutka ended up drawing a walk. With two outs in the inning, Oelman was able to take advantage of an error by Mount Michael while on third that allowed him to advance home.

Up until the bottom of the sixth, W/BN/LL continued to trail in the contest. That was until they were able to put up four runs.

The sixth started with a strikeout for the Warriors, but then a hit by pitch and a single from Tarzian to left put two runners on. Two batters later, Micah Schlueter was able to come up with a huge triple to center that drove in two runs and cut the Warriors deficit in half.

After two straight walks by the Knights, Ohnoutka singled to left field driving in Avery Wieting and Schlueter and tying the contest up at nine.

Despite the strong rally by W/BN/LL, the Warriors struggled with walks and errors in the top of the seventh which resulted in the Knights getting three runs that won them the game.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs in the loss was Schleuter. Cooper had one hit and two runs batted in, while Tarzion finished with two hits and three runs scored.

Starting the contest and pitching three innings with four runs given up and four strikeouts was Ryan Bokelmann. Tarzion pitched three innings with four earned runs and three strikeouts, and Trenton Barry went one inning and recorded two strikeouts.

After a tough loss to the Knights, the Warriors had no chance to dwell on the defeat with a contest against a quality Norris squad at home the next day. Defensively, W/BN/LL was much better, but they couldn’t get their bats going against the Titans with only one run put up.

That score came in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Warriors trailing 2-0. Cooper started the inning off with a double to left and then he was driven in when Oerman went opposite field for a single.

With the game in reach, W/BN/LL pitching couldn’t hold up in the sixth. Wild pitches, walks, and passed balls allowed the Titans to score the final three runs of the game.

Oerman had one hit in three at bats during the game and had one RBI. Finishing with two hits and scoring one run was Cooper.

On the mound, Storm Portsche pitched five innings, gave up only one run, and had four strikeouts. Schlueter gave up four earned runs in 0.2 innings of work and Aiden Lofgren had four strikeouts in 1.1 innings on the mound.

The second game for the Warriors on Saturday was against the defending Class B State Champs Beatrice. The Orangemen used their high powered offense to score three in the first, four in the second, and then three in third as they went up 10-0.

Instead of lying down and giving up, W/BN/LL battled back with three runs in both the bottom of the third and fourth innings.

With the bases loaded in the third and no outs, Beatrice walked in the first two runs of the game for the Warriors. A groundout by Barry drove in Ohnoutka and made the score 10-3 in favor of the Orangemen.

After a quick top of the fourth, W/BN/LL had a chance to cut farther into Beatrice’s lead.

They did exactly that as Joseph Klein singled to start the bottom of the fourth. Two batters later, Kael Eddie was able to single in the infield and score Klein.

A single by Ohnoutka and a fielder’s choice by Oerman brought two more runs in and made the game much more interesting at 10-6 in favor of Beatrice.

Unfortunately, that was as close as the Warriors would get. Home runs by Jobman and Timmerman in the fifth resulted in a seven spot by the Orangeman.

Eddie swung the bat well with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI. Finishing with no hits, but driving in two runs apiece was Tarzian and Oerman. Barry and Cooper also had one RBI apiece.

Seth Williams started the game and went two innings with six earned runs.

The home games continue for W/BN/LL as they take on Seward on March 24 and Wayne in a doubleheader on March 25 at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at Sam Crawford Field. They play at Plattsmouth on March 26 at 1:00 p.m.