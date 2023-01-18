Offense sputters for Cedar in loss to Eagles

CEDAR BLUFFS – A sluggish performance on offense was once again the downfall for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team in a 37-26 loss to Heartland Christian at home on Jan. 10.

“We talked before the game about limiting the Stile kid, which I thought we did well in the first half,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We held him to five points in the opening half. He ended up really hurting us in the second half, as we surrendered too many second chance opportunities. The third quarter once again really put us in a tough spot. I thought all around we played a pretty good game defensively, we just continued to have a hard time scoring.”

In the first half, the Wildcats kept the game close and only trailed 16-15. Things changed in the third and four quarters with the Eagles putting up 12 and nine points while limiting Cedar Bluffs to 11 points altogether.

The only player to score in double figures on either side was Matt Stile for Heartland Christian with 15 points.

Just missing out on hitting double figures was Dalton Strenger with nine points and Camden Patyk had eight for the Wildcats. Both scoring four points were Mason Christensen and Trayven Kluthe and Kellen Giehler ended up with one.

Cedar Bluffs traveled to take on Cornerstone Christian Academy on the road on Jan. 17. They will return to Omaha to take on Buena Vista at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.