Offense propels Vikings to blowout win

ELKHORN- The Class B No. 4 Waverly Boys Basketball Team was able to pull out a convincing 62-40 win over Elkhorn North on the road on Dec. 15. In the game, the Vikings built their lead by shooting 50% from the field, 48% from three and 86% from the free throw line.

Early on, it was the Wolves who were able to jump out to a 15-8 edge. Waverly cut the lead down to four points with a three up top from Preston Harms.

The Vikings continued on their scoring run and put up six more points before the end of the first as they went on to grab a narrow 17-15 advantage.

A Sam Schernikau corner three to begin the second stretched Waverly’s lead out to double digits at 20-15. The rest of the quarter, the Vikings outscored Elkhorn North 14-9 and grabbed a 34-24 halftime edge.

Waverly continued to stay hot from behind the arc to begin the third quarter with a three from AJ Heffelfinger that made it a 13 point contest. Later on, Schernikau knocked down a triple to stretch the Vikings advantage out to 46-28 heading to the final frame.

Carter Gullion hit a corner three in the fourth that put Waverly up 52-28. That basket was a part of 16 point fourth in a 22 point victory for the Vikings.

On the boards, Waverly outrebounded Elkhorn North 31 to 24. They also dished out 20 assists and came up with four steals.

All scoring 14 points in the win were AJ Heffelfinger, Gullion and Kalev Allick. Also hitting double digits with 11 points was Schernikau, Harms dropped in six and Ashton Heffelfinger finished with three.

This week the Vikings took on an undefeated Crete squad on Dec. 20 at home. In their last contest, the Cardinals defeated Palmyra 63-46.