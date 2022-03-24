Oak Creek 4-H Shooting Club competes in Doniphan

Oak Creek 4-H Shooting Club had their first trap meet on March 12, in Doniphan. There were a total of 312 junior high and high school shooters competing. It was less than ideal shooting conditions, but both the Junior (fifth to eighth grade) and Senior (freshman to senior) teams performed well.

It was the first time in over four years the junior first squad placed. The team is composed of Wyatt Suchy, Jaxson Carter, Crew Potter, Izayah Lavicky and Spencer Vandenberg. They placed runner-up High Over All (HOA) with a 177/250.

The Senior Team composed of Brennan Teter, Kaleb Dietz, Dalton Burt, Quinn Moravec and Peyton Hurt, received runner-up HOA as well with a 409/500.

Individually Oak Creek 4-H members had success as well. Teter was the 16-yard male champion with a 48/50, 24-25 yard handicap champion with a 41/50 and the HOA runner-up male with a 89/100.

“(I was) happy the wind was behind us today and the team continues to carry us for the season,” Teter said.

In the female division Moravec was the ladies HOA runner-up champion with a 82/100 and Sydney Needham was the ladies HOA third place with a 81/100.