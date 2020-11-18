Number of students quarantined at Raymond Central on the rise

RAYMOND – The number of students testing positive for COVID-19 or quarantined because of exposure to the virus is climbing at Raymond Central Public Schools, according to school officials.

“We have increased significantly,” Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel told the Board of Education during its meeting on Nov. 11.

Joel said there were 25 students who had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Nov. 9, compared to just four a week earlier. There were 78 students being quarantined for testing positive or possible exposure at the time of the meeting.

However, the source of the infection lies outside of the school grounds. Joel said contract tracing confirmed that of the last 18 to 19 student cases, all but three were confirmed to have come from outside of school, and they are still working to trace the source of the infection for the other three.

Joel told the board that the local health departments are stressing wearing face masks in school, using extensive sanitation methods and social distancing.

“Their message is our families, our community members, need to outside of school begin to adopt those mitigating measures,” he added.