NSP unveils new technology at Waverly weigh station

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division unveiled new technology designed to improve safety of Nebraska roadways and improve efficiency for commercial motor vehicles traveling through the state.

NSP, in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and International Road Dynamics, held an open house to demonstrate the latest in commercial vehicle safety screening technology. The event was held at the Waverly Westbound Scale, located at mile marker 415 on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha last Friday.

NSP was also joined by industry partners from the Nebraska Trucking Association and other industry leaders. NSP works collaboratively with the Nebraska Trucking Association and commercial carriers throughout the state on many efforts each year.

Attendees had the opportunity to view the system, which employs a camera to read license plate and DOT number information for safety compliance, as well as flat tire detection equipment, which checks truck tires on commercial vehicles travelling at interstate speeds.

The equipment, which provides the most comprehensive safety screening in the state, was paid for by a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and was designed and installed by International Road Dynamics. The new technology is now operational at weigh stations in Waverly and North Platte.