NRD begins Lakeside Learning series

WAHOO – Education doesn’t end when you finish school, Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Education Coordinator Sydney Abbott said, which is the goal of Coffee, Lakeside – to further one’s education.
Coffee, Lakeside is a part of a new Lakeside Learning Series which will occur on the first Thursday each month with the intention of providing an opportunity for learning. The first event will be on April 1 at 9 a.m. with coffee and donuts provided.
On April 1, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dodge County Extension Educator and Master Gardener Program Coordinator Kathleen Cue will present to attendees about gardening.
In the future, other events will be themed to the time of year they are occurring. May is national migratory birds month, so Abbott said Coffee, Lakeside will be about the migratory birds that come through Lake Wanahoo. Abbott said these topics are supposed to be relaxed and something people find interesting.
“The goal really is a half hour, 45 minutes, an hour out of your day, once a month, come learn,” Abbott said.
LPNNRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk said the department goal is to reach as many constituents as they can from two years old to 92 years old. Coffee, Lakeside allows just that.
“The more people that we can get out to our recreation areas, the better,” Gottschalk said. “What better place to kick it off and have coffee and doughnuts and talk about educational opportunities than our education building.”
Abbott said the exposure Coffee, Lakeside will lend to the district’s ability to continue making improvements to Lake Wanahoo. In 2020, Lake Wanahoo accrued $259,738.27 in total gross revenue from park permit sales, camping revenue amongst other amenities.
After subtracting $148,909.73 for utilities, staff, operations and maintenance, etc. from the 2020 total gross revenue, LPNNRD was able to move $110,828.54 toward Lake Wanahoo recreation for future park development.
Along with adding 4.5 miles of trails added just in time for National Trail Day on June 4, LPNNRD also discussed adding a fish cleaning station during the board of directors meeting on March 8. It is estimated that the station could cost about $50,000, but comes with a lot of positives, Gottschalk said.
“You think a fish cleaning station is something that’s solely a benefit of fishermen, but the way it’s set up right now if people clean their fish when they get off the lake they’re throwing the dead fish into the dumpsters,” Gottschalk said. “Not only is it smelly for the fishermen but the campers.”
During the meeting, Gottschalk said they made no decision, but are continuing to look into grant options for the station.
In other business, LPNNRD offices experienced a pipe burst on Feb. 15 when the office was closed for Presidents Day. Gottschalk said luckily Russell Oaklund went into the office that afternoon and discovered the office was flooded with about an inch of water. Gottschalk said insurance will cover the damages and that it could have been much worse.
The board also approved cleaning out Lake Wanahoo pressure relief wells, a well permitting policy for fire protection wells in restricted development areas and a shoreline stabilization project at Czechland Lake.
Gottschalk said Olsson has been monitoring the Lake Wanahoo Dam and has reported that the pressure relief wells, which create a pressure outlet for groundwater, have seen some decrease in flow due to buildup of deposits restricting flow. Gottschalk said they will be cleaning out six to eight of the pressure relief wells.
Because LPNNRD did not have any kind of policy on fire protection wells in restricted development areas and it was a topic that had come up recently, the board moved forward with the policy and amended and approved the policy.
A fire protection well is for fire suppression. Essentially, if the area were to experience a major fire, a fire protection will would be accessed by the closest fire department. Gottschalk said to date they have not received an application of this type.
“It basically was just setting up a policy, so that if we ever received that type of a well request, we’ve got a policy follow,” Gottschalk said.
Czechland Lake near Prague has also seen some bank erosion which is beginning to encroach on County Road Railroad Avenue. Gottschalk said LPNNRD is working with Saunders County and engineering firm Mainelli Wagner to stabilize the bank. According to the agenda, the estimated total cost will be $299,103, but the district’s cost would be closer to $80,000 to $120,000.