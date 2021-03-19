NRD begins Lakeside Learning series

Abbott said the exposure Coffee, Lakeside will lend to the district’s ability to continue making improvements to Lake Wanahoo. In 2020, Lake Wanahoo accrued $259,738.27 in total gross revenue from park permit sales, camping revenue amongst other amenities.

After subtracting $148,909.73 for utilities, staff, operations and maintenance, etc. from the 2020 total gross revenue, LPNNRD was able to move $110,828.54 toward Lake Wanahoo recreation for future park development.

Along with adding 4.5 miles of trails added just in time for National Trail Day on June 4, LPNNRD also discussed adding a fish cleaning station during the board of directors meeting on March 8. It is estimated that the station could cost about $50,000, but comes with a lot of positives, Gottschalk said.

“You think a fish cleaning station is something that’s solely a benefit of fishermen, but the way it’s set up right now if people clean their fish when they get off the lake they’re throwing the dead fish into the dumpsters,” Gottschalk said. “Not only is it smelly for the fishermen but the campers.”

During the meeting, Gottschalk said they made no decision, but are continuing to look into grant options for the station.