WAVERLY – Strong performances on both the boys and girls sides helped the Waverly boys and girls track team win the all-around title at the Yowell Classic at York High School on April 22 for the ninth straight year. The Vikings picked up the Mayor’s Trophy by winning the boys team standings with 165 points and placing second on the girls side with 108.66 points.

“We went to York on a cold and windy Saturday,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We knew the weather was going to be less than ideal, but we challenged the athletes to go in with a positive mindset and prepare both physically and mentally. They took that to heart and put out some great performances. We had three meet records. I was really proud of how they all competed and supported each other on a day most would rather be inside. We won the boys, runner up in the girls and won our ninth straight Mayor’s Trophy.”

Picking up the first meet record for Waverly was the boys 4x100 meter relay team. Preston Harms, Daniel Kasparek, Austin Neddenreip and Grant Schere broke the tape in 43.07.

That was followed up by two more golds for the boys in the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relays. Harms, Aden Smith, Drew Moser and Evan Kastens clocked a 3:34.75 in the 4x400 and AJ Heffelfinger, Kasparek, Kolton Jueneman and Barrett Mayfield ran an 8:31.80 in the 4x800.

Taking first in the 100 meter dash was Neddenreip posting an 11.18. Schere also got gold in the 200 meter dash by running a 21.95.

Earning first place medals in the middle distance races for the Vikings were Kasparek and AJ Heffelfinger. In the 400 meter dash, Kasparek got to the line in 50.42 and AJ Heffelfinger clocked a 2:00.13 in the 800 meter run.

In the hurdle races, Garrett Black and Harms rounded out the gold medal finishes on the track for the Waverly boys. Harms broke the tape in 42.58 in the 300 meter hurdles and Black ran 16.22 in the 110 meter hurdles.

Coming through with golds in the high jump and the triple jump were Cohen Burhoop and Zac Hartman. Clearing 6-02 in the high jump was Burhoop and Hartman jumped 40-02.75 in the triple jump.

For the girls, Alonna DePalma set a meet record in the 400 meter dash by running a 58.95.

Just like the boys, the Vikings girls found a lot of success in the relays. The 4x400 squad of Tahya Mrsny, Millie Waldo, Emma Steffesnen and Alonna DePalma ran a meet record time of 4:08.40 and Marisa Gross, Lille Benes, Millie Waldo and Blakeley Meyers posted a 10:18.10 in the 4x800 meter relay on their way to getting gold.

In the field events, Avery Scott had the only first place finish for the Waverly girls in the pole vault. The sophomore ended up clearing 10-06.

This week the Vikings will be at the Crete Invite at Doane College at 10 a.m. on April 27.