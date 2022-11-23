Nine Cavaliers selected for C2-2 All-District

WAHOO – After winning the C2-2 District this season, the Bishop Neumann football team earned nine All-District selections and four Honorable Mention picks.

Earning the first All-District Team selection for Neumann was Trent Moudry. He powered the Cavaliers on both the offensive and defensive lines. This season the junior led the team with 3.5 sacks.

Trent Barry was another key factor for Neumann on the defensive side of the football. The senior led the team with 68 tackles to earn All-District honors.

On both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, Calvin Sassaman was a playmaker for the Cavaliers, which helped him pick up Neumann’s third All-District selection. The senior had five interceptions defensively and rushed for 526 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

Conor Booth became the second Neumann running back to get an All-District selection. The sophomore was nothing short of great this year with 964 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns.

The dual threat quarterback Connor Schutt was another All-District pick for the Cavaliers. He threw for 768 yards and nearly rushed for as many yards with 683.

Like so many players for Neumann, Kanon Cada had an excellent offensive and defensive season. His 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns to go with 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks earned him All-District honors.

Junior Nolan Van Slyke picked up his first All-District selection after racking up 62 tackles this year. He also had one sack and five interceptions, which tied for first on the team.

Earning an All-District nod as the best kicker in the district was John Lilly. He made 57 extra points and a field goal this past year.

The final All-District pick for the Cavaliers was Steven Sladky. He was the top offensive lineman for a Neumann squad that scored 443 points on the season and rushed for 2,790 yards.

Honorable-Mention selections for the Cavaliers included Luke Meis, Trevor Sladky, Andrew Meduna and Eli Johnston.

Making up the C2-2 District this year was Neumann, Yutan, Aquinas, David City and Louisville. The Cavaliers’ 13 picks were the most out of all the schools.