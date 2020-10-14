Next stop Hastings, Cavs off to state

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann softball team’s quest for a berth in the state tournament began with the Class C-3 sub-district tournament played at Hackberry Park in Wahoo on Oct. 5.
The Cavaliers started the postseason with a 14-2 three inning victory over West Point-Beemer.
The Cavaliers scored 11 runs in the second inning to seal the fate of their opponent.
The Cavaliers finished with nine base hits, worked four walks and took advantage of four errors.
Junior Emma Kavan stayed hot, finishing 2-for-3 and driving in a team best four runs.
Senior Mattie Schulz and junior Mary Chvatal combined to drive in four runs and score four more.
Sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen earned the win on the mound for the Cavaliers after allowing three hits and two runs in three innings.
In the second game of the day the Cavaliers needed a seventh inning rally to down Freeman 3-2.
The Neumann offense was held completely in check by Freeman pitcher Paige Mahler for six innings.
The Cavaliers trailed 2-0 with three outs remaining, but rallied in the seventh starting with a leadoff single from sophomore Logan Sylliaasen.
With two outs the Cavaliers were able to score three runs on a single from Chvatal and two at bats from Hattie Bohac and Kavan that resulted in fielder’s choices.
Kavan got credit for two RBI and Chvatal finished with two hits and stole a base.
Junior Macy Sabatka earned the win on the mound after another efficient performance. Sabatka worked seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just five hits and two runs.
The win over Freeman allowed the Cavaliers to earn the third seed going into the district final round of the Class C postseason.
As a result the Cavaliers were able to stay close to home when they welcomed Highway 91 to town for a best of three series at Hackberry Park on Oct. 9.
The Cavaliers punched their ticket to the 2020 state tournament with a pair of convincing wins over the Wolverines.
Neumann got their Friday off to a great start with 10 runs in the first inning of game one. It led to a 12-0 three inning victory.
The middle of the Cavalier lineup did most of the damage.
Kavan finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four RBI.
Sophomore Avery Mayberry went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.
Chvatal added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run in game one.
Sabatka allowed just one baserunner in three innings and struck out four.
The Cavaliers fell behind 2-0 after one inning in game two, but a 10-run third inning led to the state ticket punching 14-3 victory.
Nine different Cavaliers finished with hits in game two and it was Chvatal leading the way with three hits, two stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBI.
Mayberry, junior Kaysha Swartz and Sabatka all drove in two runs apiece.
Logan Sylliaasen earned the win on the mound after allowing three hits and three runs in four innings.
The four wins in postseason play improved the Cavalier record to 25-7 on the season.
