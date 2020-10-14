Next stop Hastings, Cavs off to state

Kavan got credit for two RBI and Chvatal finished with two hits and stole a base.

Junior Macy Sabatka earned the win on the mound after another efficient performance. Sabatka worked seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just five hits and two runs.

The win over Freeman allowed the Cavaliers to earn the third seed going into the district final round of the Class C postseason.

As a result the Cavaliers were able to stay close to home when they welcomed Highway 91 to town for a best of three series at Hackberry Park on Oct. 9.

The Cavaliers punched their ticket to the 2020 state tournament with a pair of convincing wins over the Wolverines.

Neumann got their Friday off to a great start with 10 runs in the first inning of game one. It led to a 12-0 three inning victory.

The middle of the Cavalier lineup did most of the damage.

Kavan finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four RBI.

Sophomore Avery Mayberry went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.

Chvatal added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run in game one.