Newly-revised veteran of the month format under discussion

WAHOO – Changes to the Saunders County Veteran of the Month program have caused some issues among persons with close ties to the program.

Wendy Mach came to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 8 to discuss the program, which was founded by her late father, Larry Mach, who was also a member of the county board.

In 2018, the Saunders County Veterans Service Officer, then Mary Pace, started choosing from a list of veterans nominated by local veterans organizations and the public. She interviewed them and wrote up a short biography. On the second Tuesday of the month, the honored veteran attended the supervisors meeting, where they received a plaque and recognition. The ceremony usually lasted about five minutes.

Last fall, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee (VSC) chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting.

Wendy Mach said she heard from several people in the county about the changes, so she took time out of her schedule to come to the March 8 supervisors meeting to voice her concern.

In an emotional speech, Wendy Mach said she felt the “ball was dropped” when it came to the program her dad was so passionate about.

“My dad worked pretty hard for that and knowing how much it means to veterans, it’s very disappointing,” she told the supervisors.

Dave Lutton, chairman of the county board of supervisors, told Wendy Mach that the county board would like to continue to honor veterans during its meetings, but he said that was “taken away from us” by the VSC.

“We actually would like to continue recognizing a veteran of the month if possible,” he said.

The last time a veteran was honored during a county board meeting was last October, when Thomas Neal of Swedeburg was acknowledged for his service in the U.S. Army.

In previous presentations, the format included a reading of the veterans’ biography by the veterans service officer and presentation of the certificate, signed by the chair of the county board. The veteran did not talk, and the supervisors showed their appreciation by standing and applauding.

Neal poke for several minutes during his presentation. Saunders County Veterans Service Officer Dan Kauble said he was told by a supervisor that the ceremony needed to remain short and personal comments by veterans should be curtailed.

For that reason, and because, according to Kauble, several veterans who were previously honored felt the ceremony was too brief and impersonal, they chose to create a new form.

The new format includes multiple honorees, which can up to hree hours, something that could not be done during a supervisors meeting, the county board indicated.

“We don’t have three hours,” Supervisor Scott Sukstorf told Kauble during the March 8 meeting.

Wendy Mach said she was worried that if they honor multiple veterans each month, they will “run out of veterans” at some point. Kauble assured her that would not happen, as there are 1,500 identified veterans in Saunders County, and possibly as many as twice that in reality.

Kauble said they are concerned that if they only honor one veteran per month, they will not get the opportunity to recognize some of the older veterans.

“We’re not getting to them,” he said.

The day after the supervisors meeting, the VSC held its quarterly meeting at the Veterans Service Office in Wahoo. Kauble was there, along with committee members Lynn Maxson and Ralph Sabatka and Committee Chairman Larry Johnson. Committee members Jim Graham and Ron Lichtenberg were absent.

At the end of the three-hour meeting, the veteran of the month program was discussed. All present acknowledged that the program was Larry Mach’s dream and they feel he would be happy with the changes.

“I think if he would be here today to witness this, he would be so much in favor of what’s taking place,” said Maxson.

Johnson knew Larry Mach well. The two grew up together in the Prague area.

“We’re not dishonoring Larry,” Johnson said.

The VSC members said they felt their new version of the program is what Larry Mach wanted.

“We are carrying it to a higher level for Larry,” said Johnson.

Kauble said the program “outgrew its shoes” and needed to be changed.

But they have kept Larry Mach a large part of the program.

“It was our intention to make it bigger and better under the name of Larry Mach,” Johnson said.

Maxson said many veterans felt uncomfortable being in front of the supervisors during the veteran of the month presentation. Now, the program is held at the Wahoo VFW Club, where it is a more relaxed environment for the veterans, who often use the opportunity to speak as a healing process.

“For some, I think it’s just a healing process because you’re surrounded by veterans,” he said.

The issue was also discussed at the March 15 county board meeting. Kauble made a lengthy presentation covering many topics regarding the veterans service office, including the veteran of the month program.

The county board indicated they still wanted to be a part of the program.

The VSC will hold a Veteran of the Month ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Wahoo Veterans Club. At the March 15 meeting of the county board, Maxson invited the supervisors to attend.

(Staff Reporter Sam Crisler contributed to this story.)

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.