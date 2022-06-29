New Waverly boutique aims to inspire

WAVERLY – Rachel Fleeman didn’t expect things to move this quickly.

The Lincoln 20-year-old got into designing clothes and accessories in May 2020 to keep busy after her grandmother died. Two years later, as many of her college classmates are in the throes of self-discovery and planning for their futures, Fleeman’s has already arrived.

On June 14, Fleeman opened the newest small business in Waverly, a women’s boutique named Raine Company – a portmanteau of “Rachel” and her grandmother’s name, Elaine.

Fleeman’s goal of opening a brick and mortar boutique had been tacked on her vision board “for forever,” she said. Whenever her eyes scanned the back of her bedroom door, she would be reminded, whether subconsciously or not.

“I look at it every single day, and without even realizing it, it's in the back of my mind,” she said.

The store could have remained a concept in Fleeman’s head. But she always knew she wanted to own her own business one day, and her grandma’s death impressed on her that the “one day” isn’t a sure thing.

“You’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so it was kind of just like, ‘I’ve got to go for it,’” Fleeman said.

She said the store’s location in the Waverly Plaza fell into her lap – her aunt works next door at the Altered Image Salon and let Fleeman know there was a space opening up.

But two years of social media hustling preceded the big step forward. Raine Company has growing followings on TikTok and Instagram, and Fleeman’s connections on those platforms have helped make her self-designed mugs, shirts and stickers available in more than 50 shops around the world.

Many of her pieces bear slogans with positive messages – a burnt orange T-shirt reads “Treat Yourself Kindly,” and a journal for sale advises on its cover to “Trust in the timing of your life.” Raine Company’s slogan is embellished on the front window: “Feel good and love yourself.” And the golden bracelet she wears every day reads: “Everything happens for a reason.”

Fleeman lives by phrases like these, and the sunny spirit too can be attributed to Fleeman’s grandmother, who she said emanated kindness despite a 14-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

“She was just a huge inspiration,” Fleeman said. “She always showed love, even though she was going through all this stuff. No matter if she had known you forever or just met you, she always spread so much love.”

Fleeman found in the days after her grandmother’s death that clothes were an effective means of spreading love and boosting confidence.

“If you like what you’re wearing, your confidence just goes up,” Fleeman said. “Everything in here is picked out and designed by me or curated from other small businesses to help you have that feel-good feeling.”

She started out by designing shirts on her iPad and pressed the vinyl to fabric in her parents’ basement. Thanks to Facebook, Instagram and some savvy marketing moves, Fleeman’s website was soon taking in enough orders to require an expansion.

When she got the keys to the suite in May, she hoped to have the interior prepped and ready for a grand opening by June 1. That goal proved to be a bit starry-eyed, but it taught her an early business lesson – to know when to ask for and accept help. Her parents, friends, cousins, siblings, her aunt and others chipped in to piece Raine Company’s interior together. The store opened two weeks after her target date.

“It was a big team effort,” Fleeman said.

Floral decor hangs from the window, and a calming palette of maroon, pink, gold and gray forms a wave across the back wall. With the sun brightening the shop through the front window, Raine Company is an expression of Fleeman’s vibe, which she describes as “happy, colorful and vibrant.”

Fleeman said business so far has been better than she could have hoped for. Some of the racks feel empty already, she said, because of how much they’ve been picked over (though she noted that she’s got new product shipments on the way).

It’s also been a treat for her to meet new people in the store and others that she’d only known through Instagram. Her ultimate goal, she said, is to expand her reach.

“It has been so cool to meet everybody that I’ve been talking to on social media and meet them in person,” Fleeman said. “I love waking up and being able to come here, work and meet more people.”

She gives her grandmother a lot of the credit for helping her to this point and calls her the “mastermind” behind the boutique. She misses her grandmother, of course, but when she looks at her quick ascent from basement business to boutique owner, she looks down at her bracelet and remembers how she got here.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.