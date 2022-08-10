New Viking Stadium scoreboard to be installed next week

WAVERLY – A major upgrade to the Waverly High School’s Viking Stadium is set to be realized by the end of next week. And when fans fill the stands for the first home football game on Aug. 26, they’ll be greeted with a brand new experience.

Construction on the stadium’s new 600-square-foot video scoreboard will begin on Monday, Aug. 15, with the dismounting of the stadium’s current scoreboard. By Thursday or Friday of next week, the new board will be in place, and the old board will be stored and prepared for auction, said District 145 Foundation for Education President Sara Martin.

The new board will bring visual upgrades, but Martin said she’s just as excited about the audio improvements coming as well. She said the stadium’s current sound system makes it difficult to hear announcements over the loudspeakers.

“I’m excited for people to just enjoy the experience a little more than they’ve been able to before,” Martin said.

The new scoreboard is part of a larger campaign called "Forward Maroon," which aims to replace the softball field’s scoreboard and those in the high school gym with video scoreboards, too. Also in the plans is a renovation to the plaza and concessions area that serves Viking Stadium and the softball field.

The Foundation for Education’s policy specifies that all of its financial contributions must benefit classroom offerings, and the foundation’s goal is for students to use the boards as part of their classwork. For instance, the scoreboards could be used by the high school’s advanced publications department for students to sell advertisements or create marketing videos.

Martin said the advanced publications students have already met with their teacher, Shawn Ekwall, to build out their plans for the first football game.

“I’m glad the kids are excited, too,” Martin said. “Obviously, they’re why we did it.”

The new board comes with a price tag of about $450,000, which is being split among the school district, the foundation and Horizon Bank, who bought the title sponsorship on the board for $150,000. The school district’s contribution is being paid for using funds from the sale of the old Walton ball field, which was declared a surplus earlier this year. The foundation’s portion comes from its sale of “cornerstone” sponsors, whose ads will cycle onto the board during events.

Martin said once the Viking Stadium scoreboard is installed, Forward Maroon’s focus will shift to raising funds for the new softball field scoreboard, which will be paid for with future advertising revenue from the Viking Stadium scoreboard. However, Martin said if a business wants to step in and purchase the title sponsorship on the gymnasium scoreboards or the concessions plaza, that could dictate what gets upgraded next.

“So there’s always an opportunity for the community to have an impact on what we focus on next by buying those title sponsorships,” Martin said.

For now, the new board could also be used for community events, like movie nights, Martin said.

“We’re going to try to beef up how we use it in town and make sure we use it to its full capacity,” she said.

