New St. Wenceslaus addition to break ground later this spring

WAHOO – Sorry St. Wenceslaus parents, your kids will be home a whole week early for summer vacation. But, silver linings and all, at least it’s not related to the pandemic.
Instead, Cheever Construction will be preparing to break ground on a $2.4 million addition on the northeast corner of the school. The company out of Lincoln will start preparations during the week of May 14, when school was originally supposed to get out. Groundbreaking will occur during the week of May 17, when students will already be on their second week of vacation.
Principal Mike Weiss said this all started back in 2007 when the school sent out a survey to the parish asking the estimated 300 families what their hopes and dreams were when it came to improving the school and church.
The No. 1 response? Get rid of the portable building and build an addition. The second was to get a social hall and third was a focus on sanctuary restoration.
Since they already tackled sanctuary restoration at the end of 2019, the focus became the addition and social hall. Not only will this designed addition include a social hall, it will also provide several new classrooms, a cafeteria with a kitchen and serving area and library.
Weiss said on the top floor of this addition is where the cafeteria will be located. Having the cafeteria will prevent students from having to walk to Bishop Neumann for lunch every day and it can act as a social hall for the parish in the future.
The top floor will also have a library and music room. The bottom floor of this addition will have a pre-K classroom, childcare room and computer room.
With this addition, the before and after school and summer childcare program can also serve all of the parish instead of just those that attend the school.
“We want to serve all of our parishioners, not just the Catholic school families,” Weiss said.
The school has already taken a step closer to construction by cutting down a tree on April 1 that Weiss describes as “a big mainstay” of the campus that was over 100 years old. Superintendent Fr. Lee Jirovsky said because the tree had a lot of memories for many people, they were able to honor it in a few ways.
The church used a part of the tree for the Easter fire on Holy Saturday. Jirovsky said a part of the tree may be carved into a cross which will go up in the cafeteria near the spot where the tree once stood.
Jirovsky said the project acknowledges the future growth of the school, but ultimately focuses on accommodating all the different classes.
“This project ties it all together a little bit,” Jirovsky said. “One of the things that this project is allowing us to do is fit everybody into one building.”
When the survey occurred in 2007, the parish had already done some fundraising. With the pandemic, the entire project had been put on hold, including fundraising efforts. Jirovsky said they are planning to relaunch the campaign and have secured funds from the Diocesine Investment and Loan in Lincoln.
Because of the estimated 17% increase in materials, Jirovsky also said that they will launch an additional campaign to cover the increase.
Weiss and Jirovsky estimated the construction will be complete by the 2022-2023 school year. Weiss said this addition is especially exciting because this year is celebrating 110 years of Catholic education in the community and hopes that this tradition can continue on.
Jirovsky said he is glad to be a part of this strong community.
“This project is a reflection of both the parish and the school, and the whole Wahoo community really being invested in education, and raising good families,” he said. “We’re excited to be a part of that project.”