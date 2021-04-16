New St. Wenceslaus addition to break ground later this spring

WAHOO – Sorry St. Wenceslaus parents, your kids will be home a whole week early for summer vacation. But, silver linings and all, at least it’s not related to the pandemic.

Instead, Cheever Construction will be preparing to break ground on a $2.4 million addition on the northeast corner of the school. The company out of Lincoln will start preparations during the week of May 14, when school was originally supposed to get out. Groundbreaking will occur during the week of May 17, when students will already be on their second week of vacation.

Principal Mike Weiss said this all started back in 2007 when the school sent out a survey to the parish asking the estimated 300 families what their hopes and dreams were when it came to improving the school and church.

The No. 1 response? Get rid of the portable building and build an addition. The second was to get a social hall and third was a focus on sanctuary restoration.

Since they already tackled sanctuary restoration at the end of 2019, the focus became the addition and social hall. Not only will this designed addition include a social hall, it will also provide several new classrooms, a cafeteria with a kitchen and serving area and library.