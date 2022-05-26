New school record propels Scott to medal at Class B State Track Meet

OMAHA- May 18 will be a day that Avery Scott of Waverly will soon not forget. The freshman, who admitted she is still relatively new to pole vault, earned the only individual medal for the Vikings as the team took 12th place with 16 points at the Class B State Track and Field Meet at Omaha Burke High School.

“It was such a rush because I just started back in November,” Avery Scott said. “Just to be here was a rush enough, but to medal was amazing.”

Scott started the competition by getting over 9-00, 9-06, and 10-00 on her first tries. It took her two attempts to get over 10-06, and three to get over 11-00 before finally going out at 11-06.

Her height of 11-00 got her fifth place overall and is now the new school record for Waverly. Only being a freshman, Scott still has plenty of time to best that mark and improve upon her finish at state.

“It’s exciting all the way around because I am just a freshman and still have a lot to work with,” Scott said. “I am just excited for my next years to come.”

Also qualifying for state in the pole vault, but failing to get over the opening height was Jolee Wiese.

The top finish from the meet came from the 4x800 meter relay team of Marisa Gross, Lille Benes, Alonna Depalma, and Millie Waldo who got silver. In a tight race for second place, the anchor leg Waldo got to the line in a time of 9:43.75.

Also medaling and getting fifth place was the 4x400 meter relay group of Joslyn Rice, Anna Clarke, Waldo, and Depalma. They finished behind Grand Island Northwest and right in front of Elkhorn by posting a 4:03.29.

Qualifying for state in both the shot put and the discus was Katyn Kappler. She came in 14th place in the discus with a toss of 111-06 and earned 22nd place in the shot put with a throw of 33-02.75.

A foot off of making it to the finals in the girl’s triple was Mya Dubas. The junior for the Vikings came in 13th place with a mark of 33-04.25.

Taking 13th place as well on the track was Benes in the 1,600 meter run. She battled a tough field of competitors to run a 5:40.21.

Competing in the open 800 meter run was Waldo and Depalma qualified in the 400 meter dash. Getting 18th place was Waldo running a 2:28.62 and Depalma came in 21st place clocking a 1:01.82.

Earning 12th place in the prelims of the 100 meter hurdles for Waverly was Mary Shulayk who ran a 16.31. Getting 18th place in the 200 meter dash and posting a time of 27.03 was Rice.

The third relay to compete for the Vikings at state was the 4x100 meter team of Sydney Hanke, Alyssa Folds, Rice, and Shulayk. They missed out on a medal by posting a time of 50.92.

Waverly should have a very competitive team in the coming year with lots of young talent. The Vikings two seniors from the state qualifying team were Katyn Kappler and Mary Shulayk.