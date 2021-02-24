New pet grooming business gains furry clientele

After almost 18 years in the business, Goodrich said she prefers grooming small dogs because they are easier on her body than larger dogs, which is why she advertises for dogs under 25 pounds. Goodrich said she also can groom cats but only if they are comfortable without a sedative.

The business is run out of an old ambulance Goodrich acquired. She said they selected an ambulance because it already has electricity and enough space for her equipment. Right now, the vehicle has her logo on the door, but she plans to add a wrap onto it that has red and blue with bubbles as well as her logo on the sides of the vehicle and the back door.

Goodrich said her brother mentioned the title “Paw Patrol” like the children’s television show, but Goodrich did not want to interfere with any copyright. Because her business is similar to a spa for dogs, she opted for the name Spaw Patrol with a logo akin to the business’s namesake.

Goodrich said she does not have any plans to have a storefront of any kind and will maintain a mobile business for the time being. She hopes that she can continue to grow her client base with set appointments for her clients.