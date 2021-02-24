New pet grooming business gains furry clientele

WAVERLY – Kara Goodrich prefers her customers a little furrier than most beauticians.
After receiving her cosmetology degree, Goodrich realized that while she enjoyed cosmetology, she did not necessarily enjoy her human client base. Instead, she decided to go into a similar field that involved her favorite furry friends – animals.
“We prefer animals over people I guess,” Goodrich said.
She started pet grooming at PetSmart in 2003, where she also received her grooming education as she worked. Goodrich then began working at the Vondra Vet Clinic in Lincoln as a groomer.
Goodrich was at the clinic for about 12 years before establishing her own mobile pet grooming business called Spaw Patrol at the beginning of December. Spaw Patrol’s coverage area includes Waverly, Eagle and portions of Lincoln.
Goodrich specializes in dogs under 25 pounds and can provide a variety of grooming services. These services include bathtime packages, haircuts and “pawdicures.” Goodrich provides ear cleaning, breath spray, nail trims and specialized shampoo for each coat, plus much more. Her packages also come with a fresh bow or bandana for the dog.
After almost 18 years in the business, Goodrich said she prefers grooming small dogs because they are easier on her body than larger dogs, which is why she advertises for dogs under 25 pounds. Goodrich said she also can groom cats but only if they are comfortable without a sedative.
The business is run out of an old ambulance Goodrich acquired. She said they selected an ambulance because it already has electricity and enough space for her equipment. Right now, the vehicle has her logo on the door, but she plans to add a wrap onto it that has red and blue with bubbles as well as her logo on the sides of the vehicle and the back door.
Goodrich said her brother mentioned the title “Paw Patrol” like the children’s television show, but Goodrich did not want to interfere with any copyright. Because her business is similar to a spa for dogs, she opted for the name Spaw Patrol with a logo akin to the business’s namesake.
Goodrich said she does not have any plans to have a storefront of any kind and will maintain a mobile business for the time being. She hopes that she can continue to grow her client base with set appointments for her clients.
“I hope that I can just get a good clientele and that we can just stick together and be on a regular schedule,” Goodrich said. “I know my people and they know me.”