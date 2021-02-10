New parks and rec director brings passion to position

When Murrell saw the job listing, she knew it was meant to be.

Murrell had her first day as parks and rec director on Jan. 26. She said the job has been a lot of learning so far, but that the position is similar to her experience in Syracuse. Her favorite part so far has been learning about Wayne Park and Sharp Park as well as the new Aquatic Center.

“I think it (the Aquatic Center) is great for this community because something so close to Lincoln needs to have a pretty great pool for people to want to come here instead of Lincoln,” Murrell said. “That’ll be a good, exciting thing and I’m excited to plan and help with that too.”

One of Murrell’s main goals is to get more of the community involved in the new Aquatic Center. Murrell plans to pitch some non-athletic recreational activities for children in the summer time like camps, crafts and other ways to broaden Waverly’s horizon.

“When kids aren’t at a school, besides the pool, like what else do you do in the summer?” Murrell said. “Kids that aren’t in baseball and softball, they’re like, ‘What do we do?’”