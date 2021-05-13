New library board brings fresh start, opens library

One thing that has been difficult for the library board, is having this position while not having a lot of experience, Tran said. Despite this, looking through policies with fresh eyes can work to improve what the library has.

“Looking at it with a fresh brain saying, what else can we add to it? What can we do to make it even better than it was when it was really good?” Tran said.

While educating themselves on how libraries operate has been difficult, Trutna said the group works well together.

“I’m very lucky to work with a great bunch of people,” she said.

The library board also all has different traits they bring to the table.

“We all have different skill sets which is perfect,” Potter said.

Being able to open the library, hiring a new director and bringing out the positives will all be a part of moving on and forgiving the past.