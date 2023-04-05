WAVERLY — Travelers along Interstate 80 this week may have seen something new and eye-grabbing that pulled them toward the exit.

Late last week, a new digital billboard rose on land south of Lincoln Auto Auction, right next to I-80, that has the capability of displaying promotions for Waverly events among commercial advertisements.

Lincoln Auto Auction owner Phil Durst is behind the board, a project he put in motion last summer. A representative of Street Media, a Colorado-based outdoor advertising company, reached out to Durst about the potential to locate a digital billboard on his property, within feet of the Interstate.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation does not allow billboards to be built within 660 feet of Interstate highways, but a decades-old state law affecting part of Lincoln Auto Auction’s property creates a small tract of land that is exempt from Interstate right-of-way regulations.

“We just kind of lucked out without knowing that this was available,” Durst said last August.

To make the billboard happen, the Waverly City Council first had to approve a zoning ordinance that allowed for billboards up to 672 square feet to be installed within city limits, as long as they are within 300 feet of Interstate 80. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the city would only approve such billboards near the Interstate — not along U.S. 6.

Durst expressed thanks to Fisher, Building and Zoning Administrator Mike Palm, Mayor Bill Gerdes and the Waverly City Council.

“They are the people that got this done,” Durst said. “With the help of Waverly OK’ing it and being proactive towards business, it just came together.”

The billboard presents a new revenue source for Durst, but he said he’s particularly excited about its potential to lure Interstate drivers into Waverly and east Lincoln.

“(Street Media Group) gave me some allotted advertising time, which we’re going to give to the city of Waverly,” Durst said. “It won’t cost the city a quarter.”

Waverly community organizers will have the chance to advertise their events via the billboard after sending promotions to the city offices for approval. Local businesses interested in advertising on the new board will also be able to inquire at streetmediagroup.com.

The billboard will operate on a timer that rotates between up to eight different advertisements per day. Each ad will be displayed about 1,800 times in 24 hours, according to Gary Young of Street Media Group.

Durst said the billboard could provide a new signifier to travelers that they’re coming up on Waverly — a beacon that’s more beneficial to the community than an infamous signal of the past.

“When people were in Omaha and you were trying to tell them where Waverly was at, you used to have to say, ‘You know where Shakers is at?’” Durst said. “It isn’t going to be known that way anymore.”