New gazebo built in center of Valparaiso park

VALPARAISO – In the middle of the park that sits in the heart of Valparaiso, a new amenity was recently constructed.

A gazebo was completed in September. The eight-sided shelter has electricity and lights, and can be used for a number of events, said Greg Bouc, the village utilities/maintenance superintendent who spearheaded the project.

Bouc said the idea for the gazebo dates back at least a decade. Organizers of Valparaiso Days collected money and donations for the structure, along with memorial money and donations from Jones Bank and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

The project cost $45,000, which was more than double the original estimate. But the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues increased prices for lumber and other materials, pushing the cost higher.

As a result, the budget was short of the necessary funds until the NRD stepped in, Bouc said.

Bouc said it was important to build the gazebo without spending village funds.

“We didn’t want to use any tax dollars for this, so that’s why we used donations,” he said.

Free labor was also a way to keep the cost down for the gazebo. Bouc said there were about 10 volunteers that lent a hand to the project. These volunteers helped out for a day or so as the wooden parts of the structure were installed.

“A lot of people came to help,” Bouc said.

Two men in particular spent much more time building the gazebo, along with Bouc. Don Kobza and Rodney Blazek were there throughout the entire project to volunteer their time for free, Bouc said.

Not all of the work was done by volunteers. A few of the day workers were paid for their efforts, and the concrete foundation and sidewalk were installed by a hired contractor, Bouc said.

Bob Rezac, manager of Oak Valley Lumber and Supply in Valparaiso, was also involved in the project. Dan Homes, Valparaiso Village Board chairperson, had a basic design he found on a website. Rezac took the rough dimensions and figured out the type of lumber that was needed to make the gazebo structurally sound.

A resident of rural Valparaiso, Rezac also ordered materials through the lumber store and helped with the framing.

“It’s my community, and I’m more than willing to help out,” he said.

The Valparaiso Days committee intends to use the structure during the community’s annual summer celebration. The gazebo will replace tents and popups used during Valparaiso Days, Bouc said.

The gazebo will also be used for other community events throughout the year, like Christmas in the Valley, which is held each December. Bouc also said there could be polka bands playing there and even wedding receptions.

“I hope the community uses it,” he said.

Bouc has worked for the Village of Valparaiso for 38 years. This project was on his bucket list to complete prior to his planned retirement in two years.

“It’s been one of my goals to get this done before I retire,” he said.

Homes and the rest of the village are proud of the gazebo and the effort to get it built.

“It looks really nice,” Homes said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.