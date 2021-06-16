New from-home bakery offers beautiful sweet treats

WAVERLY – Rachel Ramirez’ love of baking started as a personal interest she could do with her children and something that was therapeutic for her. Now, she’s taken her baking skills and converted them into a new business.
In January of this year, Ramirez established her own at-home bakery called For Goodness Bakes.
Ramirez had originally planned on opening it in 2020, but with the pandemic she decided to delay. Her business largely focuses on decorated sugar cookies, and has recently started with drop cookies like chocolate chip cookies and breads.
Before starting her business, Ramirez said she mostly focused on cupcakes when baking, but after seeing videos of other bakers frosting sugar cookies she decided to expand her abilities.
“One day I just came across trying this thing with these cookies and glazing them and it was so fun,” Ramirez said. “I could do that.”
For Goodness Bakes sugar cookies are decorated with a glaze icing which is somewhat different from what other bakeries use which is royal icing. Ramirez said the reason she does this is because it tastes better and it’s not as hard as royal icing.
Ramirez has been offering summer kits for families full of a variety of shapes of cookies and multi-colored icing for decorating. She said she’ll continue to do this bi-weekly throughout the summer. For more information on costs and dates for summer kits pick-ups, check out For Goodness Bakes on Facebook.
Since establishing For Goodness Bakes, Ramirez has participated in a few events including the Bunny Hop Craft Fair on April 3 and The Creamery building’s pop-up events on Saturdays.
Ramirez not only has the title of stay-at-home baker, but also stay-at-home mom. Ramirez has been a stay-at-home mom to her five children for the last 14 years and felt it was time to do something a little different.
“I wanted to do something for myself,” Ramirez said.
She said the way her from-home business is conducted works because Ramirez homeschools her children; they can even help her bake.
Ramirez, who has lived with her family in rural Waverly for the last four years, has considered opening a bakery in Waverly, and has been eyeing the spaces on each side of Patina Joe. However, the business will likely continue to be from home until her children are older.
“Right now we’re still at the beginning,” Ramirez said.