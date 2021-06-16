New from-home bakery offers beautiful sweet treats

WAVERLY – Rachel Ramirez’ love of baking started as a personal interest she could do with her children and something that was therapeutic for her. Now, she’s taken her baking skills and converted them into a new business.

In January of this year, Ramirez established her own at-home bakery called For Goodness Bakes.

Ramirez had originally planned on opening it in 2020, but with the pandemic she decided to delay. Her business largely focuses on decorated sugar cookies, and has recently started with drop cookies like chocolate chip cookies and breads.

Before starting her business, Ramirez said she mostly focused on cupcakes when baking, but after seeing videos of other bakers frosting sugar cookies she decided to expand her abilities.

“One day I just came across trying this thing with these cookies and glazing them and it was so fun,” Ramirez said. “I could do that.”

For Goodness Bakes sugar cookies are decorated with a glaze icing which is somewhat different from what other bakeries use which is royal icing. Ramirez said the reason she does this is because it tastes better and it’s not as hard as royal icing.