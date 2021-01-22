New ER provider joins SMC

WAHOO – They say when you hear hoof beats, think horses, not unicorns.

In the emergency room, it’s the same, Robert Capello said. Most patients are horses, coming to the ER with something as simple as back pain that could just be a case of sciatica. Other patients come in with that same back pain and it’s not so simple.

Say this patient gets some scans done and soon the doctor comes to find this patient has metastatic cancer in their spine. Instead of asking what the patient was lifting or pushing like one would question with a case of back pain, now the provider is trying to connect the patient with their primary doctor or down to oncology. It is unexpected.

That would be a unicorn, Capello said.

“It’s one of those things that you’re not thinking about because it doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “You never see a unicorn. You see horses, not a unicorn.”

For Capello, finding unicorns keeps the job interesting, which is why he’s stuck with emergency rooms for 15 years.

On Jan. 4, Capello began a new chapter of his career as the newest physicians assistant in Saunders Medical Center emergency room.