New coordinator brings passion and growth to LPNNRD

Abbott said she is now working on her master of science degree in natural resource sciences specializing in human dimensions at UNL and plans to finish her thesis for graduation this spring.

Abbott said she loved that with this position she would be able to work in town not too far from where her and her husband Jon and their 9-month-old daughter Kennedy live.

Abbott also has worked for Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pheasants Forever and JEO Consulting in Wahoo. In those positions, teaching others was an aspect she grew to love, and is something that attracted her to the LPNNRD job.

“When you want to make a difference for any kind of natural resource, whether it’s soil, wildlife, whatever, you have to reach the people that own the ground,” Abbott said.

Gottschalk said prior to Abbott being hired, Lacey Sabatka held both the information coordinator and education coordinator positions. Because of LPNNRD’s growth in the education department, Gottschalk said it had become too much for one person. LPNNRD split the responsibilities to encourage the development of both the education and information sectors.