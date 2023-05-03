CERESCO — There should be a bit of chaos in any good coffee shop. A place that moves at the pace of your day — starting off hectic and gradually calming down as you settle into a rhythm.

On Saturday morning, the scene at new Ceresco coffee shop Grumpy Mugs was some kind of orderly chaos. A line of customers stretched toward the door, and others grabbed tables and waited for their drinks to come out as the shop’s staff called out orders and hollered to friends as they squeezed inside.

The first few weeks have been frenzied at times, but when owner Shawn Manion looks up and sees the shop filled with customers, it’s enough to make her tear up a bit.

“Never had I imagined that it would be anything like this,” she said.

When she first imagined it, she was sitting in a living room, sharing a bottle of wine with a friend, Megan Johnson, thinking up big ideas that they could put to work in Ceresco.

“We were like, ‘We need a coffee shop,’” Manion said. “‘That would be fun, and we could bring people together.’

“We had way too much wine. We had no idea it was going to be this big.”

Neither one of them had ever worked in a coffee shop. Manion is a hairstylist by trade, and Johnson until recently worked as a paraeducator at Raymond Central’s preschool. They knew they needed to bring in some all-stars to put the team on their back.

“So we head-hunted Cynthia Babin and Lori Hutchison in the back,” Manion said. “They’re our bakers and cooks. Everything is homemade — they won’t let me bring anything in that’s not homemade.”

Babin nor Hutchison thought twice when Manion asked them to come aboard. Babin’s family teases her as “the Martha Stewart of the prairie,” and she had always wanted to put her skills to use in a bakery setting. A brush with cancer last year made it clear that she couldn’t let the opportunity slip by.

“I always wanted to do this,” Babin said. “I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t.”

Before retiring in 2018, Hutchison worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years and was Ceresco’s longtime postmaster. Baking was her stress relief when the job got overwhelming.

“I’ve loved to cook my entire life, and I guess I always knew I could do this,” Hutchison said.

With two bang-up bakers locked in, Manion and Johnson still needed an experienced barista.

“We would think, ‘How are we going to learn how to make coffee and all these drinks?’” Manion said. “And then Kenzie drops in our lap.”

Manion said she didn’t meet her barista until Kenzie Vrba and her husband brought their daughter into Manion’s salon for her first haircut. Manion made mention of the coffee shop she was plotting.

“And her husband just died laughing,” Manion said. “He said, ‘Really? Kenzie, why don’t you tell her what you know about coffee shops.’”

Vrba and her mom ran and owned two coffee shops when she lived in Columbus. When she met Manion, she had been working at the Veterans Affairs office in Lincoln.

“She was like, ‘No, I want to do this,’” Manion said.

With a team assembled, they quickly began thinking about what was next on their list.

“We started putting our heads together, and we immediately started working together,” Babin said. “‘What do we need? How can we get it? When are we going to get this?’ I mean, it was just like manna from heaven. It all just started falling into place.”

That was only three months ago, Babin said. And not a single miff has flared up.

“We care about each other, we respect each other, and it has been a pleasure,” Babin said. “I’ve never experienced this kind of camaraderie. It’s like it was meant to be.”

They opened for business three weeks ago with no public announcements, but it’s been busy nonetheless. Manion admits there were some growing pains in the first few shifts — point-of-sale machines crashing, refrigerators breaking down.

But the camaraderie Babin mentions is what’s gotten them through the rough spots.

“We hit bumps in the road. Who doesn’t?” Babin said. “You know what, you just keep your head down and just keep marching on.”

It’s been worth any stumbles out of the gate to see the support they’ve received so far — it’s exactly what Manion had hoped for.

“We just wanted something for the community,” she said. “That’s all we wanted.”

Hutchison said Ceresco has lacked a spot for women to congregate while men meet up in the morning at the Super C convenience store. But groups of moms have come into Grumpy Mugs on a few afternoons, bringing kids with them.

“That struck me as very powerful, that they don’t have to go to Lincoln, that they don’t have to go to Wahoo,” Hutchison said. “We have a growing community here, and we are trying our best to make sure that it continues to thrive.”

Babin said as they continue to get their legs under them a bit more, she and Hutchison plan to try out new and diverse pastry recipes, like Napoleon desserts and rustic French tarts. She also hopes to make her own jellies and jams, which they’ll use for danishes and kolaches.

“Not only are these old favorites for some of us that are older, but they’re new flavors for the young people,” Babin said. “They keep teasing us about two aunties in the kitchen. Because when we start talking about food, we get all excited.”

It’s easy to go the extra mile, she said, because they’re baking and brewing for people they see every day.

“This is our community,” she said. “That makes a difference. We’re here to have fun, we have a goal in mind, we want to serve our community. It’s very important to us, because we’re all a part of this community.”