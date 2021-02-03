New classes at Civic Center teaching health

WAHOO – With February being National Heart Month, Wahoo’s Civic Center will be hosting an array of events for members to get their hearts right.

The week before Valentine’s Day, the center will host an event called Sweating with your Sweetheart. For all classes offered from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, the center will be encouraging members to bring their sweethearts to join them in classes for free.

The classes include water aerobics classes and the Civic Center Classic class which started in January and will continue on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in February.

Rental Coordinator and Special Events Coordinator Rylea Buckmaster said the center plans to continue hosting the Civic Center Classic class indefinitely.

Certified Personal Trainer April Kassebaum teaches this class, which is mostly done sitting down on a chair. Kassebaum said this technique is good for all ages and allows exercises for anyone who may have certain injuries or impediments that can make working out difficult.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with age,” Kassebaum said. “It has to do with people who are maybe rehabilitating and or their back or their shoulder gives them a little bit of a problem. They just want to keep exercising but somehow they’re being held back.”