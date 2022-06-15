Neumann youth build skills at football camp

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann youth football camp took place on the practice fields at Neumann High School for three days for four hours from June 6-8. There were a little over 30 kids who participated in the camp this year.

Each camp attendee was split up into several different groups that they competed with throughout the three days in football skill games. The team that earned the most points at the end of three days had the opportunity to choose between old Neumann football shirts and football jerseys to take home as a prize.

On top of the fun and games, the camp coaches comprised of middle school and high school coaches and players taught the kids fundamentals in drills.

“The point of the camp is to just get them around the game of football and give them a chance to learn some skills,” Camp Coordinator Doug Lanik said. “We also had some drills and competitions to give them an opportunity to compete against each other.”

In what I could see in my short time at the camp on June 8, you could tell the kids were really enjoying themselves. Especially the opportunity to work with the high school players, who they see play on Friday nights and look up to.

“Bishop Neumann has had an excellent football program for a long time,” Lanik said. “This gives these kids a chance to be around some of the players who are currently on the high school team. It also allows the high schoolers to give back to the younger generation in the school system.”

It was also a special year for the camp because this is the tenth year that Neumann has put it on. The camp was started because coaches and parents saw there were opportunities for the junior high and high schoolers to get involved in the sport, but nothing to help the elementary kids grow in their understanding and knowledge. Since then the camp has continued to grow thanks to a dedicated group including Lanik and Mark Sander who have been involved in the camp all ten years.

“Mark Sander who is one of our booster club members, he and a couple of the parents, and the coaches got it going ten years ago,” Lanik said. “At that time we didn’t have really anything at the youth level. It gave these kids a chance to work on their skills and just compete a little bit in the competitions we have set up for them.”