Neumann wins Mercy tourney

Neumann was able to get off to another fast start against Mercy/Brownell-Talbot thanks to a single by Chvatal with one out in the first. She was driven in on a line drive to centerfield by Logan Sylliaasen.

In the second, the Cavaliers were able to score four runs. They come off a double by Chvatal, a double by Bohac and an error on a grounder by Logan Slylliaasen that allowed Lizzie Lilly to score from third and make it 5-0.

Mercy/Brownell-Talbot was able to get two runs back in the third but found themselves in trouble with the bases loaded in the fifth with no outs. Neumann took advantage of the situation with Schulz tripling to left scoring three runs.

A double by Macy Sabatka a single in the infield by Aubrey Sylliassen ended the game.

Pitching all five innings in the win with two strikeouts was Sabatka. Schulz finished with three RBI and Bohac had two.

The championship of the Mercy Invite was a matchup from a team they played earlier in the year in Wayne. They beat them in a triangular in Wahoo back on Aug. 31 10-5.