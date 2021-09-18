Neumann wins Mercy tourney

OMAHA – The Class C No. 2 Wahoo Neumann Softball team got back to work as usual, as they rebounded from their first loss of the season earlier in the week by winning the Omaha Mercy tournament on Sept. 11. They did this by defeating South Sioux City 13-0, Mercy/Brownell-Talbot 10-2 and Wayne by a final of 11-1.
Against the Cardinals, the Cavaliers wasted no time scoring. In their first at bat, Aubrey Sylliaasen led things off with a double and she was driven in two batters later by a single off the bat of Hattie Bohac.
Neumann really started to have their way with SSC in the second where they put up 12 runs.
The first two came on a triple by Kaysha Swartz and then a double by Teresa Quinn, a sac fly by Aubrey Sylliaasen and a home run in center by Mary Chvatal increased the lead to 6-0.
Singles by Grace Schulz, Swartz and Aubrey Sylliaasen and a triple by Avery Mayberry helped score the rest of the runs in the inning.
After the powerful hitting performance, Aubrey Sylliaasen earned two groundouts and a strikeout to retire the Cardinals in order.
Two more runs were platted by the Cavaliers in the bottom half of the inning, bringing the 12-run rule into effect.
Earning the win on the mound and giving up no hits with four strikeouts was Aubrey Sylliaasen. With the bat, Swartz had three RBI’s, and Kavan and Aubrey Sylliaasen drove in two.
Neumann was able to get off to another fast start against Mercy/Brownell-Talbot thanks to a single by Chvatal with one out in the first. She was driven in on a line drive to centerfield by Logan Sylliaasen.
In the second, the Cavaliers were able to score four runs. They come off a double by Chvatal, a double by Bohac and an error on a grounder by Logan Slylliaasen that allowed Lizzie Lilly to score from third and make it 5-0.
Mercy/Brownell-Talbot was able to get two runs back in the third but found themselves in trouble with the bases loaded in the fifth with no outs. Neumann took advantage of the situation with Schulz tripling to left scoring three runs.
A double by Macy Sabatka a single in the infield by Aubrey Sylliassen ended the game.
Pitching all five innings in the win with two strikeouts was Sabatka. Schulz finished with three RBI and Bohac had two.
The championship of the Mercy Invite was a matchup from a team they played earlier in the year in Wayne. They beat them in a triangular in Wahoo back on Aug. 31 10-5.
This game wasn’t nearly as close as the Cavaliers inserted their dominance on the Blue Devils early and often. This was made most evident in the third, where Neumann scored six runs on an error, a passed ball, a single by Chvatal, a single by Kavan and a single by Bohac.
Sabatka earned her third win of the tournament pitching by giving up one run and striking out one batter. Bohac drove in four runs during the victory and both Kavan and Logan Sylliaasen had two RBI’s.
The Cavaliers only have one softball game this week. They are at Fairbury taking on the Jeffs on Sept. 16.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.