WAHOO – Wrestling fans in Wahoo packed the gym at Bishop Neumann High School for the annual cross-town dual between the Cavaliers and the Warriors on Jan. 31.

Like most years, the dual was tightly contested and came down to the final match between a pair of rated wrestlers in Cade Lierman for the Cavaliers and Caden Smart of Wahoo. A 3-1 decision for Lierman helped propel Neumann over Wahoo for the second year in a row by a final of 33-28.

“Cade wrestled an intelligent match to secure the victory for us,” Bishop Neumann Wrestling Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “He did a great job of attacking his opponent and getting a takedown at the end of the first period. With his escape in the third period, that was enough for a 3-1 win and secured the dual victory.”

The night started at 145 pounds between Jet Nuckolls of Wahoo and Ben Lautenschlager of Neumann. After battling for three periods, Nuckolls picked up a pin at the 5:22 mark of the match.

Next up at 152 pounds were Max Lautenschlager and Noah Bordovsky. A 9-0 major decision in favor of Max Lautenschlager helped the Cavaliers secure their first four points of the dual.

Adam Ohnoutka made it two wins in a row for Neumann when he knocked off Jaymes Gaskins with a 10-0 major decision. That was followed up by Trent Moudry moving up two weight classes for the Cavaliers and getting a 10-1 major decision against Trevor Beavers.

At 120 pounds, Landon Sund of Neumann made quick work of Wahoo’s Jayse Styskal. His pin in 1:50 tied the dual at 24 apiece.

After Aaron Ohnoutka got a bye at 126 pounds, it was up to Grady Meyer at 132 pounds to keep Wahoo alive in the dual. He did exactly that, by getting an 8-0 major decision against David Hart of Neumann.

Overall, it was a good night of wrestling by both schools. It’s a testament to the hard work that the athletes and the coaches put into getting ready for the event.

“There was a great crowd here tonight with a lot of enthusiasm,” Braunsroth said. “I think they got their money’s worth. Two good teams from the same town with lots of talent is always a good night. It was an exciting dual that came down to the last match. Coach Foster and Coach Vrbka always have their team ready to wrestle and tonight was no different.”