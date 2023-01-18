Neumann wins Arlington Invite

ARLINGTON – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team picked up some more hardware when they traveled to the Arlington Invite on Jan. 14. With 165.5 points, the Cavaliers took home the team title.

“It was a pretty darn good day for us today,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “The team really deserved the first place finish with five champions and two runner-ups. There were a couple of matches if we wrestle the same opponent again, I would think we would come out on top.”

Five individual champions contributed to the Cavaliers first place finish. They were Landon Sund at 120 pounds, Aaron Ohnoutka at 126, David Hart at 132, Adam Ohnoutka at 152 and Trent Moudry at 195.

It was absolute domination for Sund on Saturday with a pair of pins in 1:30 and 1:35 and then a 17-1 tech fall of Aiden McDuffee of Arlington.

Aaron Ohnoutka received a bye, got a pin in 1:21 and earned an 8-0 major decision against Grady Meyer of Wahoo in the finals.

Picking up his first tournament title of the season was Hart at 132 pounds. All of his wins came by pin in 5:45, 0:49 and 3:45.

The first two wins for Adam Ohnoutka at 152 pounds were by pin in 1:52 and 1:16. He had to work much harder in the semifinals and the finals where the senior picked up a 2-1 and 1-0 decision against Kolton Gilmore of Arlington and Kyle Peterson of Raymond Central.

Like he has been most of the season, Moudry was untouchable at 195 pounds. All his wins came via the pin in 1:28, 0:51 and 0:50.

Cade Lierman (138) and Max Lautenschlager (145) each had a 3-1 record to earn second place. The seniors also had two pins apiece.

On Jan. 12 Neumann, who is currently the eighth-rated dual team in Class C, ran into problems at the Centennial Quadrangular. Due to open weight classes, the Cavaliers lost to Centennial 39-36, Neligh-Oakdale 40-39 and Fillmore Central 39-28.

Finishing with three wins at 220 and 195 pounds was Moudry. He pinned Nickolas Keith of Centennial and Hunter Lukes of Fillmore Central in 0:37 and 0:56 and then earned a 7-0 decision against Jacob Henery of Neligh-Oakdale.

Getting two pins and winning a forfeit was Thomas Vrana at 182 and 195 pounds. Those pins came against Elijah Utter of Centennial and Blake Nun of Fillmore Central in 0:42 and 1:30.

Earning a forfeit in the dual with Centennial was Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds. The top rated wrestler at his weight was then able to pin Carson Witesel of Neligh-Oakdale in 0:33 and escaped with a 6-4 decision win against Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central.

The last wrestler for Neumann to go undefeated was Landon Sund at 120 pounds. Against both Centennial and Neligh-Oakdale, he received byes and then he pinned Brenner McCann-Coen of Fillmore Central in 1:46.

Lierman received a bye against Neligh-Oakdale and then pinned Cael Payne of Centennial in 3:30 at 138 pounds. In the dual with Fillmore Central, he was up against state champion and No. 1-ranked Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central. The match went into sudden victory, where Schademann got a takedown on Lierman to win 3-1.

At 152 pounds, top-rated Max Lautenschlager suffered a setback with a 5-2 loss to Jarrett Dodson of Centennial. He rebounded from the defeat by getting a 9-0 major decision win against Wyatt Rayburn of Fillmore Central.

Adam Ohnoutka got his only win of the quadrangular at 152 pounds. It was a narrow 2-1 decision against Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central. He wasn’t able to replicate that outcome when he moved up to 160 pounds and fell to Levi Drueke of Neligh-Oakdale by a 10-4 decision.

This week the Cavaliers are headed to the Centennial Conference Meet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Grand Island Central Catholic High School.