LINCOLN- The Waverly Invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln spelled the end of the regular season for the Wahoo and Bishop Neumann golf teams on May 9. Taking fourth place with a team score of 330 were the Warriors and the Cavaliers finished in 11th place with a 362.

Finishing with the top score among the two schools was Luke Specht of Wahoo. He finished in third place by carding a 75. The sophomore shot a 38 on the front nine holes and then ended up with a 37 on the final nine holes.

Seven strokes in back of Specht was Sam Biggerstaff. He started the day off with a score of 42 on the front nine and improved on the back nine with a 40.

Braylon Iversen shot one of his best scores of the year with an 84. The sophomore had a very solid front nine as he dipped under 40 with a 38. Also shooting below 90 at Crooked Creek was Jaiden Powers with an 89. His front nine score was a 45 and his back nine score was a 44.

Coming through as the fifth golfer for Wahoo was Kasen Bunjer. He was very consistent on the day shooting a 48 on the front and the back nine.

Leading the Cavaliers was Steven Sladky, who earned eighth place with a score of 78. He became the first Neumann golfer to medal in every meet and dual during the regular season.

“Steven medals in every invite this year,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “Camdin McGuigan shot his best round of the year despite a triple bogey on the last hole. Turner, Aaron and Ryley all break 100 as the team lowers our season best invite score by 19 strokes. Bring on districts.”

Finishing 13 strokes behind Sladky was Camdin McGuigan with a 91. The junior got through the front nine with a 46 and lowered his score with a 45 on the back nine.

Turner Ahrens ended up with a 96 was and Aaron Spicka carded a 97. Rounding out the team score for Neumann with a 99 was Ryley Mayberry.

Norris won the meet with a team score of 306 and Elkhorn North and Gretna took second place with a 319.

The Bishop Neumann golf team took part in the C-1 District meet at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln on May 15. Wahoo played in the B-2 District meet at The Golf Club at Table Creek on May 16.