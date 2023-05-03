NORTH BEND – It was a solid day for the Bishop Neumann girls and Wahoo boys track teams at the North Bend Invite on April 25. Both won their respective sides of the meet, with the Cavalier girls scoring 156 points and the Wahoo boys putting up 134 points.

Leading the charge for the Neumann girls with a pair of gold medal performances in the 100 and 200 meter dashes was Kerstyn Chapek. She ran a 12.57 in the 100 and then posted a 25.87 in the 200.

Taking first in the 100 meter hurdles was Kinslee Bosak with a time of 15.87. AJ Bosak was second after getting to the line in 17.40 and Lizzie Lilly took third by clocking a 17.50.

In the 4x100 meter relay, Chapek, Adelyn Zwick Adalin Bosak and Kinslee got the gold in a time of 4:13.31.

Winning the high jump by clearing 5-00 for the Cavaliers was Bridget Whitney. Julia Ingwersen placed sixth after jumping 4-08.

For the Wahoo boys, it was Zach Fox who once again earned two individual medals in the 110 and the 300 meter hurdles. He posted a 15.05 in the 110 meter hurdles and then ran a 39.97 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Sprinting to a first place finish in the 100 meter dash was Sam Edmonds with a personal record time of 11.15. Right behind him in second posting an 11.71 was Peyton Hurt.

Placing second in both the 400 and 800 meter dash for the Warriors were Hurt and Calvin Babst. The silver medal for Hurt came in the 400 after running a PR of 55.01 and Babst clocked a PR of 2:09.44 in the 800.

The Warriors captured golds in both the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relays. Fox, Garrett Grandgenett, Kyle Babst and Sam Edmonds ran a 3:28.23 in the 4x400 and Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst posted an 8:30.53 in the 4x800.

The Bishop Neumann boys were right behind the Wahoo boys in the team standings. They also had a solid day with 119 points for second place.

Connor Schutt paced the Cavaliers with three gold medals. They all came in the field events with marks of 43-06 and 21-03 in the triple and long jumps. He also cleared 6-01 in the high jump.

Earning first in the discus was Trent Moudry with a personal record toss of 153-01. The junior won the 200 meter dash in a PR time of 23.75.

The Warrior girls came in fifth in the girls team standings with 46 points.

A majority of the points for Wahoo were scored in the pole vault where Megan Robinson won with a PR vault of 9-00. Grace Darling came in third after clearing 7-09.

McKenna Smith and Erin Golladay ended up with a pair of third place finishes. Smith cleared 4-10 in the high jump and Golladay ran a 5:57.61 in the mile.

The rest of the medalists for Neumann and Wahoo at the North Bend Invite can be found below.

North Bend Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 5. William Sassaman (Bishop Neumann), 11.82

Boys 200 M Dash- 5. Brandon Greenfield (Wahoo), 24.23

Girls 200 M Dash- 5. Lillie Harris (Wahoo), 28.22

Boys 400 M Dash- 6. Kannon Cada (Bishop Neumann), 56.31

Girls 400 M Dash- 4. Isabelle Zelazney (Bishop Neumann), 1:06.03; 5. Nicole Blum (Bishop Neumann), 1:06.48

Boys 800 M Run- 4. Ales Adamec (Wahoo), 2:13.05; 5. Landon Sund (Bishop Neumann), 2:13.97; 6. Joseph Wyllie (Bishop Neumann), 2:14.42

Girls 800 M Run- 3. Adelyn Zwick (Bishop Neumann), 2:33.17; 5. Isabelle Zelazney (Bishop Neumann), 2:40.18; 6. Grace Ryan (Bishop Neumann), 2:45.35

Boys 1,600 M Run- 4. Chase Peterson (Wahoo), 5:03.03

Girls 1,600 M Run- 2. Adelyn Zwick, 5:53.48; 6. Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann), 6:15.88

Boys 3,200 M Run- 4. Patrik Adamec, 11:58.75; 5. Blake Vculek (Bishop Neumann), 12:01.84; 6. Brecken Pentico (Bishop Neumann), 12:03.14

Girls 3,200 M Run- 2. Jenna Sladky (Bishop Neumann), 13:50.24; 5. Miley Reeves (Bishop Neumann), 14:21.04

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 2. Beau Fujan (Bishop Neumann), 16.35; 3. Henry Stuhr (Bishop Neumann), 16.62; 5. Calvin Sassaman (Bishop Neumann), 16.68

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 2. Calvin Sassaman (Bishop Neumann), 40.23; 3. Henry Stuhr (Bishop Neumann), 42.94; 6. William Sassaman (Bishop Neumann), 44.13

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 2. Kinslee Bosak (Bishop Neumann), 46.12; 3. Lizzie Lilly (Bishop Neumann), 51.02; 4. AJ Bosak (Bishop Neumann), 51.76

Boys 4x100 M Relay- 2. Wahoo, 46.03; 5. Bishop Neumann, 47.47

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 3. Bishop Neumann, 52.99; 5. Wahoo, 56.83

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 2. Bishop Neumann, 3:36.50

Girls 4x400 M Relay- 3. Wahoo, 4:31.83

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 3. Bishop Neumann, 8:52.81

Girls 4x800 M Relay- 2. Bishop Neumann, 10:25.24; 3. Wahoo, 10:42.85

Boys Shot Put- 3. Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo), 50-06.75; 4. Trent Moudry (Bishop Neumann), 49-03.75; 5. Jake Scanlon (Wahoo), 49-03.25

Girls Shot Put- 4. Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann), 37-03; 6. Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann), 36-07

Boys Discus- 2. Jake Scanlon (Wahoo), 153-00; 5. Eli Shada (Wahoo), 132-09

Girls Discus- 2. Kaysha Swartz (Bishop Neumann), 114-11; 3. Jill Johnson (Bishop Neumann), 114-06

Boys High Jump- 4. John Lilly (Bishop Neumann), 5-08; 5. Alex Borchers (Wahoo), 5-06

Girls High Jump- 5. Kendelynn Scheele (Wahoo), 4-08; Julia Ingwersen (Bishop Neumann), 4-08

Boys Long Jump- 2. Benji Nelson (Wahoo), 19-04.50; 4. Trevor Sladky (Bishop Neumann), 18-07.75

Girls Long Jump- 5. Ella Lanik (Bishop Neumann), 13-09

Boys Triple Jump- 2. Benji Nelson (Wahoo), 42-01; 5. Noah Bordovsky (Wahoo), 38-06.25; 6. Trevor Sladky (Bishop Neumann), 38-05.75

Girls Triple Jump- 4. Grace Ryan (Bishop Neumann), 29-08; 6. Emersn Matulka (Bishop Neumann), 28-00