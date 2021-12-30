Neumann topples Cougars in road matchup

OMAHA- The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team was able to head into Christmas break on a positive note, after taking down Omaha Gross Catholic 46-26 on the road on Dec. 21. Keys to victory for the Cavaliers were the 34 boards they grabbed and the 18 steals they had in the contest.

Trailing 2-0 early to the Cougars, Mary Chvatal was able to give Neumann a one-point lead with a made three-pointer. Later on, Kinslee Bosak helped put the Cavaliers ahead 9-8 at the end of the first with a three up top.

Elsa Vederal started scoring for Neumann in the second quarter with a three-pointer that put her team up by six. Towards the end of the half, she would score on a layup in transition increasing the Cavaliers advantage out to 19-11.

At the end of the first half of play, Neumann found themselves up by seven points at 22-15 over the Cougars.

The Cavaliers defense was absolutely lockdown in the third quarter of action. They only allowed Gross to score four points.

They also were able to turn the Cougars over on offense which resulted in transition layups by Kinslee Bosak and Julia Ingwersen.