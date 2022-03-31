Neumann teams finish in top five at tough Boys Town Invite

OMAHA- The Bishop Neumann boys and girls track teams competed in their second indoor meet of the early season at the Boys Town Indoor Invite on March 26. The Cavalier boys took home third place with 58 points scored and the Neumann girls got fifth place with 30 points.

Kamdyn Swartz was the top finisher for the Bishop Neumann boys. He won the 60 meter hurdles in a time of 8.30 and the 220 meter dash by breaking the tape in 25.89.

In the field events, he was also able to claim first place in the long jump. His personal best for the meet was 20-00.75. That was well over a foot in front of the next competitor.

Getting second to Swartz in the 60 meter hurdles was Henry Stuhr. He was .80 seconds behind him in a time of 9.10.

In the distance events, Jackson Johnson took home sixth in a field of 15 competitors in the mile. He ended up clocking a 5:33.03.

Right on the tales of the winner Boys Town in the 4x880 relay was the Cavaliers. The team of Kannon Cada, Jackson Johnson, Joseph Haberman, and Luke Meis ran a 9:28.04.

Getting third out of seven squads in the 4x440 relay was Swartz, Cada, Henry Stuhr, and Meis. They were .42 seconds behind Mount Michael in a time of 4:04.62.

Teresa Quinn was the star performer for the girl’s teams, taking second place in the 60 yard dash and the 220 yard dash and then third in the mile. She ran an 8.05 in the 60, a 30.03 in the 220, and then finished the day off by clocking a 6:48.73 in the mile.

The best performance that came out of the field events for the Cavalier girls was a fifth place showing by Hannah Thulin. Her best throw of the meet was a 28-10.

This week Neumann was at the Columbus Scotus Relay Meet on March 29. The rest of the results from the Boys Town Invite can be found below.

Boys 60 yard dash: 17. William Sassaman 7.71, 21. Marcus Woita 8.55; Girls 60 yard dash: 12. Charlotte Coughlin 8.94; Boys 60 yard hurdles: 10. William Sassaman 10.72; Boys 220 yard dash: 15. Adam Furasek, 28.60, 22. Marcus Woita 33.08; Boys 440 yard dash: 12. Adam Furasek 1:03.92, 14. Joseph Haberman 1:05, 20. Marcus Woita 1:13.28; Boys 880 yard run: 9. Steve Quinn 2:30.06; Boys 880 sprint medley: 4. Caleb Chvatal, William Sassaman, Kanon Cada, and Luke Meis 1:48.44; Boys high jump: 6. Henry Stuhr, 5-00; Boys long jump: 17. Caleb Chvatal 15-10.50, 19. Adam Furasek 14-11; Boys shot put: 20. Luke Sladky 27-02, 21. Jack Kuhfahl 26-03.50, 22. Wyatt Palm 24-08; Girls shot put: 10. Amanda Fylstra 26-00.75, 11. Bernadette Hart, 24-11.50.