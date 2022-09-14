Neumann takes third place at home volleyball tournament

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann Volleyball team was able to put their best foot forward as they went 2-1 at the Bishop Neumann Booster Club Invitation on Sept. 10. They defeated both Omaha Gross Catholic and Battle Creek in straight set sets and fell in three sets to the eventual champions and Class B No. 6 York.

In the first match of the day against Gross, the Cavaliers dominated a Cougar squad with a winning record. Neumann had a 98% serving percentage as they went on to win the match 25-6 and 25-12.

Right away, Julia Ingwersen helped get her team off to a good start in the first set with a kill that gave the Cavaliers a 1-0 edge. A block by Jenna Sladky helped increase Neumann’s lead out to 9-0.

A kill from Ingwersen and then an ace by AJ Bosak got the Cavaliers to the finish line in the first set and secured a 19 point win.

Leading 5-1 in the second set, Ingwersen put in work not only at the net but at the service line as well with an ace. A kill by Ingwersen and then a block by Lily Bolden were the final two points of the second and helped the Cavaliers earn a 13 point victory.

Picking up seven kills, four ace serves, and four digs in the match was Ingwersen. Caitlin McGuigan had four kills and 10 digs, Kinslee Bosak had three kills and two blocks, earning three kills, one block, three digs, and 11 assists was Bolden, and Sladky had two kills, one ace, three digs, and three assists.

Neumann’s only other win on Saturday came against Battle Creek 25-17 and then 25-19. The Cavaliers had 43 digs in the match and sported a 93.9% serving percentage.

Out of the gate against the Braves, Sladky picked up an ace to put Neumann in front 8-3. Two more aces by Sladky pushed the Cavaliers lead out to 10 points at 13-3.

The set was capped off for Neumann with a kill from Ingwersen on the left side.

Trailing 5-3 in the second set, Bolden came up with an ace cutting the Cavaliers deficit down to 5-4. Neumann eventually came back to take a five point lead after a block by Sladky.

Closing out the second set and the match with a kill, was the hard hitting McGuigan for the Cavaliers.

Reaching double figures with 12 kills was McGuigan. Sladky ended up with five kills and Ingwersen, Bolden, and Bosak all had four kills.

Defensively, Ingwersen had 15 digs and one assist, Sladky came up with nine digs and nine assists, McGuigan had nine digs, Raabe picked up five digs and four assists, Bolden had four digs and 14 assists, and Cami Kumpula had one dig.

Neumann’s only loss of the tournament came in the second round against a York squad who has only one loss and is one of the top teams in Class B. The Cavaliers were able to push the Dukes to three sets, but in the end lost 21-25, 25-17, and 13-25.

As of the papers publishing deadline on Monday, there were no stats provided for Neumann from the York match.

Earlier in the week, the Cavaliers played at home against a Syracuse squad that has been at the state tournament each of the last two years. This didn’t faze Neumann and they were able to knock the Rockets off 25-22, 25-13, and then 25-16 in straights.

Powering the Cavaliers with 13 kills, two aces, and seven digs in the match was Ingwersen. MgGuigan had six kills, two aces, 10 digs, and one assist, both Bolden and Kinslee Bosak earned five kills, Sladky had two kills, 13 assists, and eight digs, and AJ Bosak picked up one kill, one assist, and three digs.

This week Neumann played at Lincoln Christian on Sept. 13. They travel to take on Omaha Westview at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.