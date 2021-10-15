Neumann takes seventh place

LINCOLN – The Bishop Neumann coss country team traveled to the Centennial Conference Cross Country Meet at Pioneers Park on Oct. 5.

The Cavaliers were able to battle through the sheer toughness the course had to offer and got seventh with 121 points.

The top finisher for Neumann was Joey Ehrhorn in 20th running a 19:53.72. Taking 30th place was Ben Lautenschlager clocking a 20:23.38 and Zane Abler got 31st in 20:24.07.

A little over a minute behind Abler was freshman David Hart who finished in a time of 21:34.91. Four spots behind him was Conner Specht who got 49th by running a 21:55.90.

The Cavaliers sixth runner was Jackson Johnson in 55th place by running a time of 23:46.45.

Neumann will be competing at the C-2 District Meet at Branched Oak Lake on Oct. 14.

