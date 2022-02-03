Neumann takes first place at home tournament

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann wrestling team had eight individual champions on their way to scoring 187.5 points and taking first at the Bishop Neumann Invite on Jan. 29. Second place went to Lincoln Christian with 122.5 points.
“We put on a very good team effort today,” Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “Finishing with the team title and eight individual champions at our home tournament takes a great team effort.”
Winning two matches on his way to getting first at 120 pound was David Hart. He was able to pin Charlie Wienke of Lincoln Christian and Parker Wiens of Lincoln East in 0:46 and 5:22.
Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds had the toughest route to getting first place at the meet. He beat James Heyne and Javier Gomez of Lincoln Pius and Braydon Havel of Lincoln East by pin in 1:35, 0:58, and 2:54.
In the championship bracket, he won an 8-2 decision over 30-10 Isaac Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian. That moved him into the finals against Class C No. 4 Grant Wells of Lincoln Lutheran who he beat in sudden victory 4-2.
Max Lautenschlager at 138 pounds won his first three matches via pin over Aves Bossom of Lincoln Christian in 0:44, Keyden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran in a 1:42, and then Ben Lautenschlager of Neumann in 2:31. He earned a 3-1 decision against Seth McGrew of Lincoln Christian in the title match.
At 145 pounds, Conner Specht picked up pins in 1:40 and a 1:48 against Preston Nicholls of Lincoln East and Joe Haberman of Neumann. He got by Miguel McGrew of Lincoln Christian with a 7-4 decision in the first place match.
Adam Ohnoutka at 152 pounds had a similar route to first at 170 pounds as Specht. In a 1:46 and 2:00, he pinned Noah Worley of Lincoln Christian and Rylen Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran.
Then in the finals, he knocked off Jackson Cooley of Lincoln Christian with an 8-4 decision.
Pinning his way to first at 182 pounds was Samuel Vrana. He defeated Lucas Redfield of Lincoln Christian, Isaac Schleicher of Lincoln Lutheran, Malachi Davis of Lincoln Christian, Tyson Klingler of Lincoln East, and Jared Hobelman of Pius in 2:28, 1:52, 1:39, 2:37, and 3:12.
Earning two victories on his way two first place was Thomas Vrana at 182 pounds. Amauri Silva of Pius was his first win in 3:35 and then a 3-0 decision against Silva, later on, got him his second victory.
Getting five wins and picking up first at 220 pounds was Trent Moudry. All his victories were by pin in 0:56, 0:59, 2:25, and 2:24 against Anthony Reese of Lincoln Pius, Wyatt Palm of Neumann, Jackson Masek of Lincoln Lutheran, and Paul Sobansky of Pius.
Also medaling for the Cavaliers was Josh Urlacher in second at 132 pounds, Cade Lierman in third at 132, Joe Haberman who got third at 145, Ben Lautenschlager took fourth at 138, and Mitchell Hubert was fourth at 113 pounds. Urlacher’s only loss came in the finals against Class C No. 4 Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian by a 6-1 decision.
The Cavaliers had a dual at Wahoo on Feb. 1. They will travel to the Norfolk Catholic Invite on Feb. 5.