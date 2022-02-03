Neumann takes first place at home tournament

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann wrestling team had eight individual champions on their way to scoring 187.5 points and taking first at the Bishop Neumann Invite on Jan. 29. Second place went to Lincoln Christian with 122.5 points.

“We put on a very good team effort today,” Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “Finishing with the team title and eight individual champions at our home tournament takes a great team effort.”

Winning two matches on his way to getting first at 120 pound was David Hart. He was able to pin Charlie Wienke of Lincoln Christian and Parker Wiens of Lincoln East in 0:46 and 5:22.

Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds had the toughest route to getting first place at the meet. He beat James Heyne and Javier Gomez of Lincoln Pius and Braydon Havel of Lincoln East by pin in 1:35, 0:58, and 2:54.

In the championship bracket, he won an 8-2 decision over 30-10 Isaac Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian. That moved him into the finals against Class C No. 4 Grant Wells of Lincoln Lutheran who he beat in sudden victory 4-2.