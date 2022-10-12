Neumann takes care of business of against Lions

LOUSIVILLE- The Class C-2 No. 6 Bishop Neumann Football Team had no problem taking down Louisville 64-12 on the road on Oct. 7. A main reason for the dominating win was the 400 rushing yards that the Cavaliers amassed in the victory.

The first touchdown of the game for Neumann came on a run from Conor Booth from 25 yards out. After the extra point from John Lilly, the Cavaliers were up 7-0.

Next up to find the end zone for Neumann was Trevor Sladky. The junior got loose on a run of 10 yards that increased the lead for the Cavaliers out to 14-0.

After scoring two touchdowns on the ground, Neumann went to the air on their next scoring drive. It was Connor Schutt who found Kanon Cada for a 35-yard strike that went the distance and pushed the edge for the Cavaliers up to 21-0.

Closing the first quarter out with his second touchdown run of the game was Booth on a 42-yard scamper. Lilly’s fourth extra point of the quarter gave Neumann a 28-0 lead.

Schutt not only hurt the Lions with his arm but rushed in for a score as well from five yards out to begin the second. That was followed up by an eight-yard run from Adam Furasek that went the distance and put the Cavaliers ahead 42-0.

Similar to Booth, Sladky found the end zone twice in the contest. His second touchdown came on a 13-yard run that increased Neumann’s lead to 49 points.

With Louisville in punt formation on their next drive, the Cavaliers were able to get a hand on the football and block it. It was recovered in the end zone by Aaron Spicka for a safety which put Neumann in front 51-0.

Closing the half out with a one-yard touchdown run was Lily. He also did the kicking duties and made the extra point to extend the Cavaliers edge out to 58-0 at the break.

With the game well in hand, Neumann played a lot of their reserves in the second half. They scored one touchdown in the third quarter on a five-yard run from Jarred Cernik.

Completing two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown was Schutt. He also rushed for 39 yards and scored once.

Booth led the rushing attack for the Cavaliers with 116 yards picked up and two touchdowns. Carrying the ball seven times for 105 yards and two scores was Sladky.

Furasek was the team’s third leading rusher with 55 yards and a touchdown and Cernik gained 52 yards and scored once. Catching two balls for 48 yards and a touchdown was the senior Cada.

Pacing the defense with seven tackles was Cernik and Dawson Hiemstra and Grant Ryan both had five tackles. Finishing with four tackles and a punt deflection was Trent Moudry.

Both earning two tackles and punt blocks were Nolan Van Slyke and Spicka.

This week Neumann is at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 against David City. The Scouts come into the game off a 56-7 loss to Yutan their last time out.