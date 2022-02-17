Neumann takes care of business against Yutan on the road

YUTAN- Tough defense powered the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team to two wins this past week. They capped off their amazing run to end the regular season with a 57-29 victory at Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan on Feb. 8, defeated Omaha Roncalli 64-22 on Feb. 10 at home, and went toe to toe with Class D-1 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan in a 45-40 loss on Feb. 11.
Against Yutan, the Cavaliers were leading 8-3 in the first quarter when Kali Jurgensmeier stole the ball and converted on the other end with a layup. After a pair of baskets by both the Chieftains and Neumann, it was 12-5 in favor of the Cavaliers going to the second.
Kinslee Bosak was able to time a pass from Yutan perfectly and stole the ball and made a layup to put Neumann up 16-5. Back-to-back three-pointers from Elsa Vederal increased the Cavaliers edge over the Chieftains to 32-10 at the half.
Yutan continued to struggle to score into the third where they were held to eight points by the aggressive Neumann defense. They did get two threes in the quarter from Maycee Hays and Maura Tichota.
With little time remaining in the third, Vederal knocked down a three for the Cavaliers which increased their lead to 49-18.
Off the bench, Ana Fisher was able to hit a three for Neumann that put them ahead 53-18 to start the fourth. The Chieftains closed the game out with a pair of threes from Hays and Alyssa Husing.
Finishing with a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds was Jurgensmeier. Scoring 11 points with two assists was Vederal, Kinslee Bosak had 10 points and three steals, Caitlin McGuigan had eight points and four assists, Fisher scored three points, both Bridget Whitney and Jenna Sladky had two points, and Jill Johnson finished with one point.
In their final home game of the regular season, the Cavaliers were able to pitch a 21-0 shutout in the first quarter against Roncalli.
McGuigan got the Neumann offense going with a fast break bucket and a three that made the score 9-0. Jurgensmeier and McGuigan both finished the quarter with buckets off steals that pushed the Cavaliers lead up to 19 points.
After the strong start by Neumann, the Crimson Pride and Cavaliers battled back and forth in the second quarter. This resulted in a 14-14 tie on the scoreboard and a 34-14 lead for Neumann at halftime.
Kinslee Bosak was able to connect on a three that helped the Cavaliers increase their point total from the first quarter with 23. With one quarter remaining, they were up on Roncalli by a score of 57-22.
For the second time in the game, Neumann held the Crimson Pride to zero points in the fourth. They also added six points to increase their lead up to 42.
Neumann shot 54.8% from the field in the game and had a staggering 36 points in the paint compared to just four by Roncalli.
Finishing with a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds was Jurgensmeier. McGuigan had 18 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, Kinslee Bosak had eight points and five assists, Vederal and Johnson had four points, and Chvatal, Ingwersen, and Whitney finished with two points.
The Cavaliers only loss on the week was a road contest against conference foe Archbishop Bergan. Neumann had seven steals in the contest, but it didn’t make a difference as they fell by five.
A big reason for that was the Knights outrebounded the Cavaliers 35 to 28 and limited Neumann to 24% shooting from the field and 20% from three-point range.
Out of the gate, the Cavaliers were able to grab a 3-0 lead on a three from Chvatal. After that, Bergan was able to take over scoring 15 points and grabbing an eight-point lead at the end of the first.
Vederal was able to cut the Knights lead to five points at 23-18 with a three midway through the second. Neumann ended up outscoring Bergan 11-10 in the quarter and were down 25-18 at halftime.
The Cavaliers didn’t help themselves out by only scoring three points in the third quarter. Another seven points from the Knights pushed their lead out to 32-21 going to the fourth.
Vederal helped spark a 7-0 run for Neumann to start the final frame. They were able to score 19 points compared to just 13 points from Bergan, but the hole the Cavaliers dug themselves in was too much to overcome.
Leading Neumann with 11 points and seven rebounds was Vederal. Scoring eight points was McGuigan, Jurgensmeier had seven points and six boards, Johnson scored six, Kinslee Bosak dropped in five points, and Chvatal finished with three points.
The Cavaliers are the second seed in the C1-5 Subdistrict at Wahoo High School this week. They took on Douglas County West in the first round of Feb. 15. With a win, Neumann would move on to play the winner of Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo and Omaha Concordia at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 17.