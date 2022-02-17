Neumann takes care of business against Yutan on the road

Neumann shot 54.8% from the field in the game and had a staggering 36 points in the paint compared to just four by Roncalli.

Finishing with a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds was Jurgensmeier. McGuigan had 18 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, Kinslee Bosak had eight points and five assists, Vederal and Johnson had four points, and Chvatal, Ingwersen, and Whitney finished with two points.

The Cavaliers only loss on the week was a road contest against conference foe Archbishop Bergan. Neumann had seven steals in the contest, but it didn’t make a difference as they fell by five.

A big reason for that was the Knights outrebounded the Cavaliers 35 to 28 and limited Neumann to 24% shooting from the field and 20% from three-point range.

Out of the gate, the Cavaliers were able to grab a 3-0 lead on a three from Chvatal. After that, Bergan was able to take over scoring 15 points and grabbing an eight-point lead at the end of the first.

Vederal was able to cut the Knights lead to five points at 23-18 with a three midway through the second. Neumann ended up outscoring Bergan 11-10 in the quarter and were down 25-18 at halftime.