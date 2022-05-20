Neumann sweeps team titles at the C-2 District Track Meet

DAVID CITY- Winning has long been a tradition for the Bishop Neumann track teams and coming home with a District Championship is the goal every year for the Cavaliers at the District Meet. This year’s teams were able to live up to those expectations by getting first in the boys team standings with 119 points and winning the girls team race as well with 156 points at the C-2 District Track Invite at Memorial Stadium in David City on May 12.

“This group of girls has a really comfortable, fun chemistry,” Neumann Girls Head Coach Tom Gerdes said. “They get along together, they support each other, and they push each other at practice. In the last couple of meets, we have seen that cohesiveness and they have all contributed. It’s a long tradition at this school, that we have girls who are concerned about the team score and they really pour their hearts into the sport for each other.”

Winning a pair of gold medals on the track for the Cavaliers was Kinslee Bosak. She broke the tape in the 400 meter dash running a 1:01.41 and then clocked a 46.68 in the 300 meter hurdles, which was the fastest time across all districts in Class C.

Also qualifying for state alongside Kinslee Bosak in the 300 meter hurdles was Kali Jurgensmeier. She was second in the event running a 48.69.

Jurgensmeier also did well in the field where she picked up two golds. She won the high jump with a personal record height of 5-05 and ended up jumping 35-09.25 in the triple jump.

Freshman Bridget Whitney will be making her first trip to state in the high jump competition as well. She came in second behind Jurgensmeier by clearing a new PR of 4-11.

Winning the shot put competition for Neumann was Kaysha Swartz with a throw of 35-11. Coming in second was Jill Johnson with a mark of 35-07.75.

It was a battle for the final spot at state in the 100 meter hurdle finals on the girl’s side. AJ Bosak was able to out lean Paige Birch of Brownell-Talbot at the line by three tenths of a second in a time of 16.74.

Getting to state on six of the fastest times outside the top two in Class C was Teresa Quinn in the 200 meter dash and Adelyn Zwick in the 1,600 meter run. Both ended up getting third place, with Quinn posting a personal record time of 27.24 and Zwick running a 5:55.41.

All three relays for Neumann made it to state. Lizzy Lilly, Johnson, Mary Chvatal, and Quinn clocked a 51.39 to win the 4x100, getting first in a time of 10:04.83 in the 4x800 was Cassie Coufal, Jurgensmeier, Zwick, and Kinslee Bosak, and the 4x400 team of Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan, Zwick, and Quinn took second posting a 51.39.

Similar to the Cavalier girls, the Neumann boys have also had a strong season. It started off slow with injury and sickness, but when it mattered the most the Cavalier boys have started to peak.

“When we started the season we had some guys who were sick and injured,” Bishop Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “At our first meet, we were ninth out of 13 teams. It was a matter of trying to get guys healthy and not get them hurt again. I was really proud because we scored about everywhere on the track and we’re looking to be in pretty good shape going into state.”

Taking first place in both the high jump and the triple jump at districts was Connor Schutt. He set a new PR for himself in the high jump by clearing 6-05 and ended up with a mark of 41-00 in the triple jump.

Winning the 100 meter hurdles in runaway fashion was Kamdyn Swartz who posted a time of 15.48. He will be one of the favorites to win the event going into the state meet.

Breaking the tape in the 4x800 meter relay was Michael Lynch, Jude Polacek, Joseph Haberman, and Luke Meis in a time of 8:34.59. Despite getting second, the 4x400 meter relay team of Calvin Sassaman, Trenton Moudry, Michael Lynch, and Meis got into state with their time of 3:31.83.

On top of qualifying in the 4x400, Moudry earned two silver medals in the throwing events. He set personal records in both with tosses of 46-06.50 in the shot put and 122-10 in the discus.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Neumann had two state qualifiers. Despite crashing on a hurdle, Sassaman got second running a 41.79, and Swartz qualified on time in third coming through the line in 41.99.

Battling to the finish in the 800 meter run for the Cavaliers was Luke Meis. He hung on with the winner Eric Heard of Louisville for as long as he could as he took home second in a PR of 2:02.12.

The Class C State Track Meet is on May 20 and 21 at Omaha Burke High School. Neumann will have athletes competing on both days, so make sure you go out and support them.