FREMONT – In a tune up before districts, the Bishop Neumann boys and girls track teams were able to earn a pair of first place finishes at the Fremont Bergan Invite on May 4. Overall, it was a good final meet for both teams as they now turn their attention to districts.

“The Bergan Invite was a nice tune up for us,” Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “Not everyone got a PR, but getting out and going full speed one more time before districts was good for us.”

In the triple jump, Connor Schutt broke his own school record with a jump of 45-09 to take first place. He also earned gold medals in the long jump with a mark of 21-01 and cleared 6-04 in the high jump.

After breaking the school record for the 100 meter dash at conference, Kerstyn Chapek rose to the top of the school’s all-time standings in the 200 meter dash by posting a 25.65. That time helped her get to the line in first place.

Chapek followed up her gold medal performance in the 200 by winning the 100 and 400 meter dashes by clocking times of 12.52 and 1:00.36, respectively.

Getting first place in both the boys and girls discus throws were Trent Moudry and Kaysha Swartz, respectively. The best throw for Moudry in the boys competition was 132-05 and Swartz ended up with a mark of 108-06 for the girls.

Swartz also found herself in first place in the shot put with a throw of 35-07. Earning second for the girls shot put was Jill Johnson with a toss of 35-06. Moudry got silver in the boys shot put after finishing with a heave of 49-06.

Winning both hurdles races for the Cavalier girls was Kinslee Bosak. The senior ran 15.31 in the 100 meter hurdles and 45.81 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Calvin Sassaman, Henry Stuhr and William Sassaman finished in first through third places in the 300 meter hurdles for the boys. Calvin Sassaman broke the tape with a time of 40.92 followed by Stuhr, who ran a 43.04 and William Sassaman with a 43.10.

Both the 4x800 and 4x400 relays for the Neumann girls took first place. The team of Jenna Sladky, Isabelle Zelazny, Grace Ryan and Nicole Blum ran a 10:38.38 in the 4x800 and the 4x400 group of Blum, Zelazny, Sladky and Kinslee Bosak clocked a time of 4:18.28.

The best finish for the Cavalier boys in the relays came in the 4x400, where Kanon Cada, Moudry, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman posted a 3:39.39. In the 4x800, Cada, Landon Sund, Joseph Wyllie and Joseph Haberman got third place after running a 9:15.77.

Next up for the Neumann track teams is the C-2 District meet hosted by David City Aquinas at 10 a.m. on May 11. The top two individuals and the top relay in each event qualify for the Class C State Track Meet at Omaha Burke.

The rest of the medalists from the Fremont Bergan Invite for the Cavaliers can be found below.

Fremont Bergan Invitational

Boys Discus- 3. Andrew Meduna, 116-05

Girls Discus- 3. Jill Johnson, 105.10

Boys Triple Jump- 5. Trevor Sladky, 37-11

Girls Triple Jump- 4. Grace Ryan, 30-00.50; 5. Emersyn Matulka, 29-11

Boys Long Jump- 4. Trevor Sladky, 18-10

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 3. Adelin Bosak, 50.08

Girls 1,600 M Run- 4. Adelyn Zwick, 5:50.38; 6. Jenna Sladky, 6:10.78

Boys 200 M Dash- 3. Trent Moudry, 23.62; 6. Caleb Chvatal, 24.90

Girls 800 M Run- 5. Nicole Blum, 2:37.31

Boys 800 M Run- 6. Joseph Wyllie, 2:14.94

Girls 400 M Dash- 4. Isabelle Zelazny, 1:06.93

Boys 400 M Dash- 2. Calvin Sassaman, 53.13

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 4. Adelin Bosak, 16.74

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 2. Beau Fujan, 15.88; 3. Henry Stuhr, 16.24; William Sassaman, 16.75