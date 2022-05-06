Neumann struggles in inclement weather at Oakland-Craig

OAKLAND- The Bishop Neumann boys golf team took part in the Oakland-Craig Invite at the Oakland Country Club on April 30. In a meet where every competitor was battling the changing weather that the day presented, the Cavaliers came in 16th place and shot a 424.

Coming up with the only medal for the Cavaliers at the meet was Steven Sladky who shot a 79 and got ninth place. That score was seven strokes over par for the course.

Taking 64th overall and coming in second on the team for Neumann was Carter Malina. He finished six strokes over 100 and ended up carding a 106.

Ten strokes back of Malina was senior Jacob Sommerfeld. He ended up shooting a 116 for 18 holes to get 78th.

Finishing within one stroke of each other were the Cavaliers fourth and fifth golfers Remington Musgrove and Camdin McGuigan. Getting 85th overall was Musgrove carding a 123 and McGuigan shot a 124 and came in 86th place.

This week Neumann competed in a triangular with Omaha Concordia and Mount Michael Benedictine at home on May 3. They will be at the Southern Hill Country Club at 10 a.m. in Hastings on May 7 for the Centennial Conference Invite.