Neumann strings together second win in a row

WAHOO – For the second straight game, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team was able to put out a solid performance and as result defeated Omaha Gross Catholic 55-27 on Dec. 21. It was another step in the right direction for a group that continues to grow on the court.

“That was our goal going in,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Rick Ahrens said. “I ask the girls what kind of team do we want to be and that is one who is consistent. I thought today our effort was consistent from the last game. We are going to keep building on that and take it on the road.”

Trailing 7-1 in the first, Kinslee Bosak hit a three-pointer up top. A jumper from Julia Ingwersen and then a rebound and basket by Jill Johnson gave the Cavaliers an 8-7 lead.

With the score tied at 9-9, AJ Bosak knocked down a triple in the corner. Johnson connected on a layup inside and Caitlin McGuigan made a driving basket to stretch Neumann’s edge to double digits at 23-13.

Five more points put up by the Cavaliers gave them a 28-13 advantage at halftime.

Nicole Blum came up with a steal to start the third and turned it into a basket the other way. A pair of made shots inside from Bridget Whitney and Kinslee Bosak put Neumann in front 40-21 heading to the final frame.

The Cavaliers were able to get their bench players some playing time in the fourth. They helped Neumann score 15 more points and secure a 28-point victory.

According to Ahrens, it was huge to get the bench some more experience for the second straight game. With only 12 girls and the way the Cavaliers want to play, everybody has to be ready to step up and have their number called.

“It’s very big because we need everybody to play,” Ahrens said. “That is how you get better and it gives you depth. The way we want to play, you have to play full court and so having more experience allows us to play a few more people.”

From the field, Neumann shot 46.9% and 36.4% from three. They also scored 23 points off of turnovers and 10 points in transition.

AJ Bosak led the Cavaliers with 15 points, five assists and three rebounds and Johnson had 13 points and eight rebounds. Scoring nine points was Kinslee Bosak, Blum had seven and McGuigan finished with five.

Next up for Neumann was the Wahoo Holiday Tournament. In the first round, the Cavaliers took on Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North on Dec. 28.