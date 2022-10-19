Neumann shows toughness on second day at state

HASTINGS- In a win or go home situation, the Bishop Neumann Softball Team was able to stave off elimination not once, but twice at the Class C State Softball Tournament on Oct. 13. The Cavaliers first knocked off Malcolm 7-6 and then beat Central City 18-5.

In the game against the Clippers, Neumann got off to a good start with two runs in the second inning. They were driven in on a pair of singles from Lainey Weist and Avery Mayberry.

Two innings later, it was Malcolm who got hot with three runs. This didn’t faze the Cavaliers who ended up scoring four in the bottom half of the fourth.

Senior Kaysha Swartz got things started with a single to left field and then Logan Sylliassen reached base on an error. A wild pitch from Malcolm brought home Kaysha Swartz and tied the game up at three apiece.

The final three runs of the half inning were driven in when Grace Schulz doubled to left field to make it 6-3 Neumann.

Despite taking the lead for the second time in the contest, Malcolm was like a pesky fly you can’t get a ride of. They scored one in the fifth with a single and then put up two more in the seventh on a sac bunt to draw even.

With the game on the line in the bottom of the seventh, Jill Johnson and Bridget Whitney worked walks and Schulz singled to second base to load the bases with no outs. Coming up with the big hit to give the Cavaliers the win in a walk off was Aubrey Sylliaasen with a single to left field.

Finishing with three hits and three RBIs was Schulz. Mayberry, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Weist all had two hits and one run batted in.

Pitching seven innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out six batters was the freshmen Addison Sylliaasen.

Next up for Neumann was Central City who had a thrilling come from behind win over NEN 17-15. No such thing would happen this time, with the Cavaliers exploding for 18 hits in a 13-run victory.

The score was only 6-3 going to the sixth inning when Neumann proceeded to put up five runs.

Johnson started the inning off with a solo home run to center. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Logan Sylliassen singled to second scoring two and Weist and Kya Swartz hit a sac fly and a groundout that drove in one run apiece and pushed the Cavaliers out to an 11-3 edge.

Neumann saved their best offensive inning for last, putting up seven runs in the seventh.

With two runners on and no outs, Whitney singled to left field and Kaysha Swartz tripled to right field to make it a 14-5 game. Three more runs came across the plate for the Cavaliers on a single from Logan Sylliaasen to right field and a double by Weist to center.

An error on a grounder from Mayberry plated the final run for Neumann.

Logan Sylliaasen, Weist, Whitney and Johnson all had three RBIs in the win. Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Aubrey Sylliaasen and Kya Swartz and Kaysha Swartz both had one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching six innings as the starter with two earned runs given up and six strikeouts was Addison Sylliaasen. Weist went one inning in relief and had one strikeout.

For the second time in the tournament, the Cavaliers were matched up with Yutan-Mead for a shot to get to the Class C State Championship game on Oct. 14.

The eventual State Champ Patriots proved they were a team on a mission knocking off Neumann 13-1. They limited the Cavaliers to one hit and put up two in the first, six in the second and then four in the third.

When asked about the tournament as a whole, Neumann Head Coach Dave Brabec stated his team played their hearts out. They battled back from a first day loss to put themselves in a situation to get to the State Championship.

“The girls played a phenomenal tournament and had all sorts of fight,” Brabec said. “When we lost to Yutan-Mead the other night, we put a lot into that game. It was hard to come back and battle through the next day’s games and we did it. There was great focus from our kids, we played great defense and we pitched well. The girls have had fight all season long and you have to give props to Yutan-Mead because they are a team on a mission.

Neumann ends the 2022 season as the third best team in Class C and with a record of 27-7.